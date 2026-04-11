New Flight from MP to Mumbai to Commence from July 1st by Air India Express

Mumbai Flight - There is currently no hope for international connectivity from Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport. After the summer season, Air India and IndiGo Airlines have not booked any slots with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for the monsoon and winter seasons either. Earlier, it was expected that IndiGo Airlines could connect its direct flight from Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport to Dubai with Bhopal. Meanwhile, Air India Express has brought good news for air passengers in Bhopal. Air India Express is set to start a new flight to Mumbai from July 1st. Air India Express will be the third operator to commence its flights from Bhopal. The company has decided to begin its flight operations with the inaugural flight.