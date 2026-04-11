New Flight from MP to Mumbai to Commence from July 1st by Air India Express

Mumbai Flight - There is currently no hope for international connectivity from Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport. After the summer season, Air India and IndiGo Airlines have not booked any slots with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for the monsoon and winter seasons either. Earlier, it was expected that IndiGo Airlines could connect its direct flight from Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport to Dubai with Bhopal. Meanwhile, Air India Express has brought good news for air passengers in Bhopal. Air India Express is set to start a new flight to Mumbai from July 1st. Air India Express will be the third operator to commence its flights from Bhopal. The company has decided to begin its flight operations with the inaugural flight.
Last season, a slot for Bengaluru was also taken
The company had also agreed to a base station with two flights at Bhopal Airport during the last summer schedule. Slots were taken, but flights were not commenced. This time, flight schedules have been released. Last season, a slot for Bengaluru was also taken, but flights were not commenced.
Air India Express has agreed with the Airport Authority to start its first Mumbai flight from July 1st
Now, the company has agreed with the Airport Authority to start its first Mumbai flight from July 1st. The company has also released its schedule for this. The company will operate a Boeing aircraft on this route. The flight will operate seven days a week.
According to airport officials, the company will start flights on this route from July 1st. The company had agreed to start its base station in Bhopal with two flights in the last summer schedule, but despite taking slots, the company did not commence flights.
The proposed flight will arrive in Bhopal from Mumbai at 07:10 PM. It will depart from Bhopal to Mumbai at 07:50 PM. Air India Express may also start flights from Bhopal to Bengaluru in the middle of the summer season. Last season, the company had taken a slot for Bengaluru but did not commence flights.
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