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Bhopal

Scorching Heat Grips MP, Heatwave Alert in Many Districts; Rain Likely in Some Areas

The mercury has crossed 40 degrees Celsius in the state. For the second consecutive day, a heatwave swept through Narmadapuram, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.1 degrees Celsius, which is 6.6 degrees above normal.

less than 1 minute read

Bhopal

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Patrika Desk

Mar 14, 2026

Severe Heat in MP

Rain Likely Amid Intense Heat (Photo Source: Patrika)

Severe Heat in MP: Madhya Pradesh has witnessed severe heat even in the month of March. According to the Meteorological Department, the mercury in the state has crossed 40 degrees Celsius. Loo (hot winds) blew in Narmadapuram for the second consecutive day, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.1 degrees Celsius, which is 6.6 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, the effect of a Western Disturbance may be seen in many districts of MP, due to which there is a possibility of rain here.

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there are chances of rain in many parts of the state due to the effect of the Western Disturbance in the next two days, starting tomorrow, March 15. This could lead to a drop in temperature and provide relief from the heat.

Severe Heat in These Districts of MP

- Narmadapuram - 40.1 degrees
- Ratlam - 39.2 degrees
- Mandla - 39 degrees
- Dhar and Khajuraho - 38.9 degrees
- Damoh - 38.5 degrees
- Khargone - 38.4 degrees
- Sagar, Tikamgarh and Seoni - 38 degrees

Situation in Major Cities

- Bhopal - 37.8 degrees
- Indore - 37.6 degrees
- Jabalpur - 37.5 degrees
- Ujjain - 37.4 degrees
- Gwalior - 36.1 degrees

What Do Experts Say?
Heatwave alerts have been issued in several parts of the state, increasing the risk of heatstroke. People are being advised to avoid going out during the afternoon, drink plenty of water, and take necessary precautions

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Published on:

14 Mar 2026 12:54 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Scorching Heat Grips MP, Heatwave Alert in Many Districts; Rain Likely in Some Areas

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