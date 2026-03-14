Scorching Heat Grips MP, Heatwave Alert in Many Districts; Rain Likely in Some Areas

Severe Heat in MP: Madhya Pradesh has witnessed severe heat even in the month of March. According to the Meteorological Department, the mercury in the state has crossed 40 degrees Celsius. Loo (hot winds) blew in Narmadapuram for the second consecutive day, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.1 degrees Celsius, which is 6.6 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, the effect of a Western Disturbance may be seen in many districts of MP, due to which there is a possibility of rain here.