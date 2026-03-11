Traffic Diversion: These Routes to Remain Closed in Bhopal Until May 15, Vehicles Will Not Be Able to Pass

Traffic diversion: This news will be useful for you if you plan to travel from home towards Mantralaya, New Market, etc., until May 15. The work to construct a box culvert in place of a 50-year-old collapsed drain from the Board Office to Jyoti Chauraha in the city began the previous day. For this, the movement of vehicles between the Board Office and the Chetak Bridge will be closed until May 15.