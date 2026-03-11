Traffic Diversion: These Routes to Remain Closed in Bhopal Until May 15, Vehicles Will Not Be Able to Pass

Traffic diversion: This news will be useful for you if you plan to travel from home towards Mantralaya, New Market, etc., until May 15. The work to construct a box culvert in place of a 50-year-old collapsed drain from the Board Office to Jyoti Chauraha in the city began the previous day. For this, the movement of vehicles between the Board Office and the Chetak Bridge will be closed until May 15.
A box culvert of 24 meters in length and three meters in width will be constructed here. Work has currently started on one half of the road. The work on the other half will commence after one month. The Public Works Department (PWD) has started the repair work.
The traffic in MP Nagar was affected the previous day due to the closed section. People were seen facing difficulties here as it was the first day. The drain had suddenly collapsed here on July 16, 2025. About ten feet of the road had caved in due to the collapse. At that time, the duct was prepared with a CC slab overnight; however, this was temporary work.
Now, it is being strengthened with a CC box culvert. After its construction, heavy vehicles will also be able to pass through here. Until now, heavy vehicles were prohibited from using this route. The collapsed section was closed off with barricades.
According to PWD Executive Engineer SS Jaiswal, bringing a pre-cast culvert from Gujarat was proving difficult and expensive. It would not provide sufficient strength for a 24-meter length. After redesigning, it was decided to construct the culvert on-site. This will be a strong bridge. It is worth noting that the drain, built in 1970 with stone pitching, weakened due to continuous water seepage. The soil eroded, and the road collapsed.
Big NewsView All
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
Trending