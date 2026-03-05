Madhya Pradesh Weather Turns Amidst Intense Heat, Rain Expected from March 6 in Bhopal and Other Districts

Furthermore, the maximum temperature across the state is expected to rise by up to 4 degrees in the next four days. In this scenario, it is anticipated that the mercury could reach 40 degrees Celsius within the first fortnight of March. However, there is a possibility of light rain due to the Western Disturbance. A Western Disturbance is becoming active in the Western Himalayan region, the effects of which are likely to be seen in many areas of MP within the next 2 to 3 days.