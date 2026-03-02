2 March 2026,

Monday

Bhopal

Bhopal: Private University Gets Bomb Threat Again After 10 Days, Triggers Alarm

The threat was received via e-mail, after which the police, bomb squad, and dog squad conducted a search operation on the campus.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 02, 2026

Bomb Threat

Bomb Threat: A private university located in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, has once again received a threat of being blown up by a bomb, causing panic on the university campus. The university administration received this threat via email, after which the police were immediately informed. Upon receiving the information, the police and bomb disposal squad reached the spot and began an investigation of the university premises. In view of security, an alert has been issued on campus and students have been asked to leave the premises. The investigation is currently ongoing.

According to information received, this is the second time in 10 days that People's University, located in the city, has received such a threat. The management received an email which read, "Cyanide poison bombs have been placed in your college, which will blast at 12:15 PM. Evacuate doctors and students by 11:00 AM! Allah Hu Akbar."

Police and Bomb Squad Conducted Search

Upon receiving the threat, local police, bomb squad, and dog squad were called to the university. The team conducted a thorough search operation in different parts of the campus, classrooms, hostels, and parking areas. For a short period, the movement of people was also restricted due to security reasons.

Search Begins for the Email Sender

The police are now trying to trace the email ID and IP address from which the threat was sent. The cyber cell has also been involved in the investigation. Police officials stated that the identity of the person making the threat will be ascertained soon.

Security Arrangements Increased

Following the second threat in a row, the university administration has increased security on campus. Checking at the gates has been intensified, and instructions have been given to monitor suspicious activities. The police have also appealed to students and staff to immediately report any suspicious object or person to the administration or the police.

Threat Received 10 Days Ago as Well

According to information, Peoples University had previously received a threat of being blown up by a bomb on February 19. At that time too, the university was threatened with being blown up via email. The police had investigated that case as well, but no explosive material was found. Now, after receiving the threat again, the police are taking this matter seriously.

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Updated on:

02 Mar 2026 01:08 pm

Published on:

02 Mar 2026 01:02 pm

