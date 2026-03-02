Bhopal: Private University Gets Bomb Threat Again After 10 Days, Triggers Alarm

Bomb Threat: A private university located in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, has once again received a threat of being blown up by a bomb, causing panic on the university campus. The university administration received this threat via email, after which the police were immediately informed. Upon receiving the information, the police and bomb disposal squad reached the spot and began an investigation of the university premises. In view of security, an alert has been issued on campus and students have been asked to leave the premises. The investigation is currently ongoing.