Smart Meters, Meant to Be Free, Will Now Deliver a Shock: Electricity Bills Set to Soar

Electricity companies have proposed a rate hike of 10.19 per cent to the regulatory commission. Hearings on this were held from February 24 to 26. The hearing concluded on February 26 at the Regulatory Commission's office in Bhopal. A smart meter provides real-time information on a consumer's electricity consumption. It also monitors and manages the consumer's electricity usage. Under the Centre's IPDS, electricity meters across the country are being converted to smart meters.