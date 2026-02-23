23 February 2026,

Monday

Crime

Student Stabbed 27 Times in 30 Seconds at Snooker Club in Bhopal

Questions arise over police action after a student was attacked 27 times in just 30 seconds at the Teela Jamalpura snooker club in Bhopal, causing panic in the area following the incident.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 23, 2026

Bhopal Snooker club attack

Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Police Release Detained Minors on Notice After FIR Filed in the Case. (Photo: Patrika)

Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: A rivalry over a pool game took a horrific turn in the capital Bhopal. In just 30 seconds, 27 blows and minor students stabbed a 10th-grade student to death. It has emerged in the case that two minors entered the club in a filmy style and launched a deadly attack with knives on a 10th-grade student playing pool, striking him repeatedly.

Victim narrowly escaped with his life

The two accused were so enraged that they struck the student 27 times in just 30 seconds and fled the scene. The injured student somehow managed to compose himself and succeeded in saving his life. He sustained more than 10 deep wounds on one wrist in the attack, while the fingers of his other hand were cut. Serious injury marks were also found on his shoulder and back. The injured student is admitted to the hospital, where his treatment is ongoing.

Pool game supremacy battle turned deadly

The police stated that the injured student is 16 years old and a 10th-grade student. He resides in the Gautam Nagar police station area and regularly visits Ganesh Chowk in Tila Jamalpura to play pool. A few days prior, he had a dispute with two 16-year-old minors who studied with him in 10th-grade coaching. It is being reported that the student had slapped them during that altercation. In retaliation for this, the accused decided to take revenge and attacked the student (Bhopal snooker club attack).

Accused released with a notice, further action after medical reports

The police had registered an FIR under minor sections in this case. Both were arrested but were later released with a notice. Sub-Inspector Manipal Singh Bhadauria stated that initially, a case was registered under sections of assault. Both minor students (Bhopal snooker club attack) were released with a notice. Further action will be taken based on the medical reports. This heart-wrenching incident is reported to have occurred on February 15, but it has come to light now.

