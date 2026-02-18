18 February 2026,

Wednesday

Jaipur

Jaipur: College evacuated after RDX bomb threat email, search underway

It is being reported that the email was sent in the name of Ramiza Hussain. It contained a threat of a suicide attack on the lines of the Sri Lankan suicide attack, with objectionable remarks of a communal nature.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 18, 2026

Jaipur SKIT College Bomb Threat: A bomb threat at the SKIT College in Jagatpura, Jaipur, caused a stir on Wednesday. The college administration received an email warning of six RDX bombs planted on the premises, with an explosion scheduled for 11:45 AM. The message also contained objectionable content of a communal nature, prompting the precautionary evacuation of the entire campus and an ongoing investigation. Upon receiving the information, local police, the fire department, and the bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene. Security agencies have commenced a thorough search of every part of the college, including buildings, labs, the library, and the parking area. Students and staff have been moved to safe locations, and entry and exit points are under strict surveillance.

Efforts Underway to Trace Email Source, Teams Seeking Cyber Cell Assistance

According to police sources, initial investigations suggest a possibility of a conspiracy to spread panic or a hoax threat. However, given the sensitivity of the matter, no possibility has been ruled out. The cyber cell is actively working to trace the source of the email, its IP address, and server location. Technical evidence is being gathered to identify the sender.

Do Not Pay Attention to Rumours

The college administration has appealed to parents not to pay attention to rumours and to rely only on official information. The police have also clarified that the situation is under control and the search operation is proceeding according to standard security protocols. It is reported that the email was sent in the name of one Ramiza Hussain. It contained a threat of a suicide attack, similar to the Sri Lankan suicide attacks, and objectionable content of a communal nature.

Jaipur: College evacuated after RDX bomb threat email, search underway

