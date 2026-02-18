Jaipur: College evacuated after RDX bomb threat email, search underway

Jaipur SKIT College Bomb Threat: A bomb threat at the SKIT College in Jagatpura, Jaipur, caused a stir on Wednesday. The college administration received an email warning of six RDX bombs planted on the premises, with an explosion scheduled for 11:45 AM. The message also contained objectionable content of a communal nature, prompting the precautionary evacuation of the entire campus and an ongoing investigation. Upon receiving the information, local police, the fire department, and the bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene. Security agencies have commenced a thorough search of every part of the college, including buildings, labs, the library, and the parking area. Students and staff have been moved to safe locations, and entry and exit points are under strict surveillance.