Weather Alert: 29 Districts in Rajasthan Brace for Heavy Rain and Strong Winds as IMD Issues Double Alert

Weather Update: The Meteorological Department has issued a double alert for Rajasthan. According to the new prediction by the Meteorological Department, an orange alert has been issued for eight districts of the state. Under this, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected at scattered places in Sikar, Jaipur, Dausa, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Alwar, Ajmer districts and surrounding areas. Along with this, strong winds are expected to blow at a speed of 30-40 KMPH in some places.