18 February 2026

Wednesday

Jaipur

Weather Alert: 29 Districts in Rajasthan Brace for Heavy Rain and Strong Winds as IMD Issues Double Alert

Weather Update: The IMD has issued a double alert for heavy rain and strong winds in 29 districts of Rajasthan.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 18, 2026

Rajasthan 29 districts Weather changes IMD Prediction today issues double alert for heavy rain and strong winds

File Image: Source Patrika

Weather Update: The Meteorological Department has issued a double alert for Rajasthan. According to the new prediction by the Meteorological Department, an orange alert has been issued for eight districts of the state. Under this, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected at scattered places in Sikar, Jaipur, Dausa, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Alwar, Ajmer districts and surrounding areas. Along with this, strong winds are expected to blow at a speed of 30-40 KMPH in some places.

Yellow Alert for 21 Districts

The Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert for 21 districts. Under this, light rain with thunderstorms is expected at scattered places in Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Bhilwara, Bharatpur, Karauli, Bundi, Baran, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Dholpur, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Kotputli districts and surrounding areas. Along with this, an alert has also been issued for lightning in the sky and strong winds blowing at a speed of 20-30 KMPH in some places.

Rain Started in Jaipur from 4 AM

The weather changed in Jaipur from 4 AM on Wednesday. Strong winds started blowing. Along with this, there was tremendous lightning. Following this, rain started, first slowly and then at a fast pace. Which continued even after seven in the morning. Hailstones also fell in many areas of the city, including Dadhi Ka Phatak and Khirni Phatak. Due to the changed weather, cold was felt again in the morning.

Weather Changed in Many Places on Tuesday Evening

Due to the effect of the Western Disturbance in the state, the weather changed in many places on Tuesday evening. Day and night temperatures increased. Meanwhile, clouds suddenly gathered in the evening and winds blew. With the activation of a new Western Disturbance, light rain with thunderstorms was recorded in the afternoon in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Udaipur divisions on Tuesday.

Temperature Likely to Increase

According to the Meteorological Centre, due to the effect of 'Mawth' (winter rain), the temperature will drop by 2 to 4 degrees in the next 2-3 days, after which the temperature is expected to increase again.

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

18 Feb 2026 08:54 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Weather Alert: 29 Districts in Rajasthan Brace for Heavy Rain and Strong Winds as IMD Issues Double Alert

