Jaipur–Delhi Route Set for Major Relief: Faster Travel on NH-48 Soon

He stated that work is currently underway on two flyovers in Bawal-Shahpura and three bridges in Sotnala, Neelka, and Nijhar. Work at all these locations will be completed by March 31. Following this, the journey from Jaipur to Delhi will become even smoother in April. Additionally, the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi will be reduced to 4.5 to 5 hours.