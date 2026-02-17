17 February 2026,

Tuesday

Jaipur

Jaipur–Delhi Route Set for Major Relief: Faster Travel on NH-48 Soon

National Highway: Good news for those travelling from Jaipur to Delhi. The NHAI has set a target to complete the work on six under-construction flyovers and bridges on National Highway 48 by March 31.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 17, 2026

Jaipur–Delhi National Highway

Jaipur: There is good news for those travelling from Jaipur to Delhi via National Highway 48. The National Highways Authority of India has set a target to complete the work on six under-construction flyovers and bridges by March 31. Once these are operational, the journey from Delhi to Jaipur will be completed in 4.5 to 5 hours.

According to Ajay Kumar Arya, Project Director of NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) in Jaipur, a total of 9 underpasses and flyovers are being constructed on the Gurgaon-Kotputli-Jaipur section of National Highway 48 to ease traffic and eliminate black spots. Among these, flyovers at Kotputli, Behror, and Dahmi have been completed. Furthermore, a new bridge built at Khatolai has also been opened to traffic.

Work to be completed by March 31 at these 6 locations

He stated that work is currently underway on two flyovers in Bawal-Shahpura and three bridges in Sotnala, Neelka, and Nijhar. Work at all these locations will be completed by March 31. Following this, the journey from Jaipur to Delhi will become even smoother in April. Additionally, the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi will be reduced to 4.5 to 5 hours.

Travel time will be equivalent to the expressway

Currently, the Delhi-Jaipur journey via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Jaipur-Bandikui link-way takes about 3.5 to 4 hours. However, reaching Rao Tularam Marg in Delhi can take an additional hour during peak hours. National Highway 48 also connects to this junction, so the construction of new flyovers and bridges will significantly reduce travel time on this route as well.

Passengers will benefit greatly

This project will prove to be a major relief for thousands of daily commuters and commercial vehicles. Once the work is completed at all 9 locations on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway 48, drivers will experience significant relief from traffic jams. Vehicles will be able to travel at high speeds on the national highway. The travel time between Delhi and Jaipur will be reduced to 4.5 to 5 hours. Furthermore, accidents will decrease.

Published on:

17 Feb 2026 10:22 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur–Delhi Route Set for Major Relief: Faster Travel on NH-48 Soon

