12 February 2026,

Thursday

Jaipur

IMD Weather Forecast: 120-hour outlook issued for Rajasthan

Rajasthan may witness a slight change in weather over the next five days. The Meteorological Department has issued a 120-hour forecast, stating that there is no major warning in the state at present.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 12, 2026

weather update

Rajasthan Weather Update: Rajasthan may witness a slight change in weather over the next 5 days. The Meteorological Department, in its forecast for the next 120 hours, has stated that the weather is likely to remain generally dry in the state for now, and no major warnings have been issued. However, partial cloud cover may be observed in some districts.

On February 12, there is a possibility of partial cloud cover in many parts of the state, but the weather will remain dry. On February 13 and 14, the weather is expected to be clear and dry in most areas.

Subsequently, from February 15 to 17, there is a possibility of partial cloud cover again. While widespread rain is not expected on these days, light drizzles may occur in some places.

2 Western Disturbances to become active

According to the Meteorological Department, two new Western Disturbances will sequentially affect the Western Himalayan region. The first disturbance will become active from February 13, while the second will start showing its effect from February 16, 2026. Both these systems will also impact the weather in Rajasthan.

Impact more in Northern and Western districts

Specifically, northern and western districts of Rajasthan are likely to experience cloud cover, light drizzles, or scattered light rainfall. These systems may cause a drop in daytime temperatures. While the weather will remain pleasant, the feeling of cold might increase.

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

12 Feb 2026 08:21 am

