Rajasthan Gets New Rail Lines: Trains to Reach New Areas

Jaipur: North Western Railway aims to increase connectivity by over 350 kilometres in 2026-27. This year, 94 kilometres of new lines and doubling work have been completed so far.
In 2024-25, 70 kilometres of construction projects were completed. According to sources in North Western Railway, a sufficient budget has been provided for railway infrastructure works in the year 2025-26, and several projects for rail development are underway in North Western Railway.
The work of new lines, doubling, and gauge conversion is being completed rapidly in the state. This year, 94 kilometres of new line and doubling work have been completed so far. An additional 29 kilometres of work will be completed by next March.
A target has been set to complete over 350 kilometres of new line, doubling, and gauge conversion works in 2026-27. In the year 2026-27, the railway has been allocated the highest budget provision to date of ₹2.78 lakh crore.
Out of this, for Rajasthan, in the budget for 2026-27, an amount of over ₹10,000 crore, specifically ₹10,228 crore, has been provided for the first time. This will ensure no obstacles arise in the progress of North Western Railway's construction projects.
Rajasthan will receive the gift of several new railway lines in the coming times. Works exceeding approximately 1500 kilometres, including new lines, doubling, and gauge conversion, such as Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur doubling and the RDSO Dedicated Test Track, Taranga Hill-Abu Road new line, are in progress in North Western Railway.
Additionally, works exceeding 1500 kilometres, including Anupgarh-Bikaner new line, Ras-Bilara new line, and Bathinda-Hanumangarh-Sriganganagar-Bikaner doubling, are in various stages of approval.
In addition, surveys for new lines and doubling exceeding 2000 kilometres, including Bikaner Bypass, Khatu Shyamji-Salasar-Sujangarh new line, and Devgarh-Madariya-Marwar, are underway.
