9 February 2026,

Monday

Jaipur

Rajasthan: Stay alert for next 96 hours as dry spell continues, new circulation forms; find out when clouds will roll in

Rajasthan Weather: The weather in Rajasthan will remain dry for the next four days. Due to this, there will be no significant fluctuation in temperature. According to the Meteorological Centre, there is a possibility of a weak circulation system forming in the coming days. Due to its effect, clouds may gather in several districts of the state.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 09, 2026

Rajasthan Weather Update

Rajasthan Weather Update: A change in the weather is once again being felt in Rajasthan. Amidst the severe cold in the state, the weather is expected to remain stable for the next few days, followed by a partial change.

According to the latest report from the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the weather across the state will remain completely dry for the next four days. The Meteorological Department has stated that due to dry weather conditions for the next four days, no significant fluctuations are expected in the minimum and maximum temperatures.

However, the effect of cold will persist during the night. Currently, the mercury in many parts of the state is hovering close to the freezing point. On the past Sunday, Fatehpur recorded the lowest night temperature at 4.9 degrees Celsius, while Pali registered a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius. This clearly indicates that biting cold still persists in rural and open areas.

New Circulation System to Become Active

Looking at the forecast for the coming days, meteorologists have indicated that a weak Circulation System is likely to develop soon. Due to the influence of this system, cloud movement will begin in many districts of the state.

The 'trapping effect' caused by the cloud cover may lead to a slight increase in minimum temperatures. However, as this system is weak, there is currently no forecast for heavy rain or hailstorms.

Advice for the Coming Week

For now, protection from the cold in the mornings and late nights is essential. The Meteorological Department is closely monitoring the upcoming conditions. This period is also important for farmers, as a slight increase in temperature could prove beneficial for crops.

Published on:

09 Feb 2026 08:46 am

