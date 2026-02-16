16 February 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Jaipur Gold-Silver Prices Fall: 24K Gold to Silver See Significant Price Drop in Bullion Market, Check Latest Rates

Gold-Silver Price Crash: On February 16, 2026, a decline in gold and silver prices was recorded in Jaipur, causing a stir in the bullion market.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 16, 2026

gold and silver bars

gold and silver prices today (Photo Source - Patrika)

Gold-Silver Rate Down: In Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, a decline in the prices of gold and silver was recorded on Monday, February 16, 2026. The market has been experiencing fluctuations for the past few days, the impact of which is clearly visible in the local bullion market. Amidst the wedding season, the decrease in prices has increased customer activity.

Here are the latest gold rates

In Jaipur, 24-carat gold is trading at ₹15,659 per gram today, showing a decline of ₹131. Meanwhile, the price of 22-carat gold is ₹14,355 per gram, which has become cheaper by ₹120. Additionally, 18-carat gold is selling at ₹11,748 per gram, with a reduction of ₹98 recorded.

Bullion traders state that gold prices have fallen due to weakness in the international market and the position of the dollar. The demand for gold in Jaipur has always been strong, and its prices here are almost similar to those in other major cities of the country, although a slight difference is observed compared to some cities in Western India.

Silver prices also fell

Along with gold, silver prices have also seen a decline. In Jaipur, silver is priced at ₹268 per gram today. Meanwhile, the price of one kilogram of silver is ₹2,68,000, marking a significant drop of ₹7,000.

Growing trend of investment

Earlier, silver was considered limited to jewellery or utensils, but now it is also being viewed as an investment. People are making investment decisions by checking the latest rates daily on the internet. Experts believe that further price changes are possible in the coming days, according to global market trends.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

16 Feb 2026 12:28 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur Gold-Silver Prices Fall: 24K Gold to Silver See Significant Price Drop in Bullion Market, Check Latest Rates

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Jaipur Development Authority Demolishes 30 Bigha Illegal Colonies, Recovers Government Land from Encroachment

Jaipur

Jaipur Horror: Five, including woman, killed as car shatters in crash

Jaipur

IMD Weather Forecast: 120-hour outlook issued for Rajasthan

weather update
Jaipur

Rajasthan Budget 2026: Diya Kumari Wins Hearts of Lakhs of Rajasthan Employees and Pensioners with Major 8th Pay Commission Announcement

Rajasthan Budget 2026 State employees and pensioners wins hearts Diya Kumari 8th Pay Commission big announcement
Jaipur

Rajasthan budget 2026: Big relief for these families, Rs 1200 to be credited monthly

Rajasthan Budget 2026
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.