Jaipur Gold-Silver Prices Fall: 24K Gold to Silver See Significant Price Drop in Bullion Market, Check Latest Rates

Gold-Silver Rate Down: In Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, a decline in the prices of gold and silver was recorded on Monday, February 16, 2026. The market has been experiencing fluctuations for the past few days, the impact of which is clearly visible in the local bullion market. Amidst the wedding season, the decrease in prices has increased customer activity.
In Jaipur, 24-carat gold is trading at ₹15,659 per gram today, showing a decline of ₹131. Meanwhile, the price of 22-carat gold is ₹14,355 per gram, which has become cheaper by ₹120. Additionally, 18-carat gold is selling at ₹11,748 per gram, with a reduction of ₹98 recorded.
Bullion traders state that gold prices have fallen due to weakness in the international market and the position of the dollar. The demand for gold in Jaipur has always been strong, and its prices here are almost similar to those in other major cities of the country, although a slight difference is observed compared to some cities in Western India.
Along with gold, silver prices have also seen a decline. In Jaipur, silver is priced at ₹268 per gram today. Meanwhile, the price of one kilogram of silver is ₹2,68,000, marking a significant drop of ₹7,000.
Earlier, silver was considered limited to jewellery or utensils, but now it is also being viewed as an investment. People are making investment decisions by checking the latest rates daily on the internet. Experts believe that further price changes are possible in the coming days, according to global market trends.
