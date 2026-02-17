Jaipur: PM Modi May Lay Foundation Stone for Metro’s Second Phase; 36 New Stations Planned

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi may lay the foundation stone for Phase-2 of the Jaipur Metro during his proposed visit to Ajmer. Although not officially confirmed yet, Metro officials have started preparations. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ajmer is scheduled for February 28.
It is believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may lay the foundation stone for Phase-2 of the Jaipur Metro on this occasion. However, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has not yet received approval from the Union Cabinet. It is expected that the approval will be granted by February 28.
In the second phase, the Jaipur Metro will run from the Ring Road on Tonk Road to Vidyadhar Nagar Todi Mod. The 42.80 km route will have a total of 36 Metro stations, including two underground. The Metro will run on an underground corridor for a length of 3 kilometres.
Under the second phase, the first station of the Jaipur Metro will be built in Prahladpura. Operations will commence in the first package from Prahladpura Ring Road to Pinjrapole Gaushala. A work order worth ₹918 crore has already been issued.
Under the second phase of the Jaipur Metro, new Metro stations will be built at Todi Mod, Harmada Ghati, Harmada, VKI Road Number 14, VKI Road Number 9, VKI Road Number 5, Vidyadhar Nagar, Vidyadhar Nagar Sector 2, Bhavani Niketan, Ambabari, Collectorate Circle, Panipach, Khasa Kothi Circle, Government Hostel, Ashok Marg, SMS Hospital, Narayan Singh Circle, Rambagh Circle, Nehru Palace, Gandhinagar Junction, Gopalpura, Durgapur, B2 Bypass Circle, Jaipur Airport, Sanganer Thana, Pinjrapole Gaushala, Haldighati Gate, Kumbh Marg, JECC, Sitapur, Gonar Mod, Bilwa, Bilwa Kalyan, Sahara City, and Prahladpura.
