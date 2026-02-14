14 February 2026,

Saturday

Crime

Valentine's Day Tragedy: Couple Found Shot Dead in Car in Noida, Pistol Recovered

On Valentine's Day, the bodies of a couple were recovered from a Tata Altroz car in Sector-39, Noida. Both had bullet injuries. They were found lying on the front seats of the car. A pistol was also recovered from beside them.

2 min read

Noida

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 14, 2026

सांकेतिक तस्वीर फोटो जेनरेट AI

Symbolic image (Photo: AI Generated)

A heart-wrenching incident came to light in the Sector-39 police station area of Noida on Valentine's Day. The discovery of the bodies of a young man and a woman inside a car caused a stir in the area. Initial investigations suggest that the young man first shot the woman and then himself. The police are thoroughly investigating the matter.

In the Sector-39 area of Noida district, Uttar Pradesh, locals rushed to the spot after hearing a gunshot from a parked Tata Altroz car. When the car door did not open for a long time, people informed the police. The police team that arrived at the scene managed to open the car door. Everyone was shocked by the scene inside. A young man and a young woman were found in a pool of blood on the front seats.

A pistol was also recovered from the young man

The police also recovered a pistol from the young man, strengthening the suspicion that the same weapon was used in the incident. Preliminary investigations suggest that the young man first shot the woman and then himself. However, officials stated that the situation will become completely clear only after the post-mortem report and forensic examination.

Both were residents of Delhi's Trilokpuri

The deceased young man and woman were reportedly residents of Delhi's Trilokpuri area. The police have taken possession of both their mobile phones and other belongings from the car and have started their investigation. Efforts are being made to ascertain the reason behind the incident based on call details and conversations.

Police are investigating from all angles

The forensic team reached the spot and collected evidence. Locals are also being questioned to determine if there was any dispute between the two before the incident. Currently, the police are viewing the entire incident as a case of murder followed by suicide. The police are now investigating the incident from multiple angles.

Published on:

14 Feb 2026 03:46 pm

News / Crime / Valentine's Day Tragedy: Couple Found Shot Dead in Car in Noida, Pistol Recovered

