Valentine's Day Tragedy: Couple Found Shot Dead in Car in Noida, Pistol Recovered

In the Sector-39 area of Noida district, Uttar Pradesh, locals rushed to the spot after hearing a gunshot from a parked Tata Altroz car. When the car door did not open for a long time, people informed the police. The police team that arrived at the scene managed to open the car door. Everyone was shocked by the scene inside. A young man and a young woman were found in a pool of blood on the front seats.