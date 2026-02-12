Ghaziabad Hotel Sex Racket Busted: Syndicate of 500 Girls, City Shocked by Foreign Connections!

Prostitution racket in a hotel in Ghaziabad | This is a symbolic image.
Sex Racket in Ghaziabad: A major sex racket has been busted at the Mahagun Sarovar Portico Hotel located in Vaishali Sector 3F, Ghaziabad. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the hotel and rescued 11 girls from different rooms.
These girls hailed from various states across the country, including Gujarat, Delhi, West Bengal, and Odisha. During the investigation, approximately 500 photographs of girls were found on the hotel manager's phone, highlighting the gravity of this racket.
According to the police, photographs of the girls brought to the hotel for sex work were sent to clients via WhatsApp, and money was extorted from them. Clients were charged between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000, while the girls received only ₹5,000 for a night. Additionally, the girls were also sent to other hotels, for which room bookings were made online.
The police have arrested the hotel manager, Rahul Sharma (46), waiter Sunil Singh (39), and Ankit Chauhan (19). These individuals are believed to be the main accused in the racket. Meanwhile, Sumit Rawat (Kotdwar, Uttarakhand), Rahul, Nirdosh, and Afzal are still at large. The police are actively searching for them. It is reported that Nirdosh has connections with a political party.
According to police officials, the rescued girls are between the ages of 21 and 31. They were lured to the hotel under the pretext of employment and were coerced into participating in the sex racket. During interrogation, the girls revealed that foreign girls also used to come to the hotel for sex work.
As per media reports, the police recovered over 500 photographs of girls and more than 100 client numbers from the hotel manager's phone. This has brought to light the scale of the racket and the extent of its operations. ACP Indirapuram Abhishek Shrivastava stated that upon receiving information, the police raided the hotel, and some of the accused managed to escape from the scene.
