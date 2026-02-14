UPSC Aspirant Falls into Rs 25 Crore Fraud Trap; Fake Firm Floats Bank Account

Library fee payment uncovers big cyber fraud
Varanasi Crime News: A case has come to light where cyber fraudsters have taken a loan of ₹25 crore from the account of a student preparing for UPSC while living in Delhi. After becoming aware of the incident, the student's father filed a case at the cybercrime police station. The student came to know about this when he tried to make a payment to cover the library fees. Upon checking his account, it was discovered that his account had a negative lien of over ₹25 crore.
According to information, a fake firm was opened by misusing the PAN card of Anurag Mishra, who is preparing for UPSC from a coaching centre in Delhi, and a loan of ₹25 crore was taken in the name of this fake firm. After becoming aware of the cyber fraud, the student's father, Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police and stated that his son has an account in ICICI Bank, Hazratganj, Lucknow. When his son tried to pay ₹3,600 for library fees, a negative lien (a type of loan) of ₹25,59,15,000 was shown in his account.
Meanwhile, the student came to know that a GST firm named Uttara Enterprises was also registered in Varanasi by preparing fake documents in his name, and this firm was used to obtain the amount as a loan. Upon visiting the bank, it was discovered that someone had fraudulently opened a current account in the name of Anurag at ICICI Bank, Varanasi. After becoming aware of the matter, the GST department has frozen the account.
The victim has complained about the entire matter to the cybercrime police, after which the cyber police have started investigating the case. According to the police, there is a suspicion of collusion with the officials of the concerned bank. Currently, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.
Big NewsView All
Crime
Trending