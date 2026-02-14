UPSC Aspirant Falls into Rs 25 Crore Fraud Trap; Fake Firm Floats Bank Account

According to information, a fake firm was opened by misusing the PAN card of Anurag Mishra, who is preparing for UPSC from a coaching centre in Delhi, and a loan of ₹25 crore was taken in the name of this fake firm. After becoming aware of the cyber fraud, the student's father, Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police and stated that his son has an account in ICICI Bank, Hazratganj, Lucknow. When his son tried to pay ₹3,600 for library fees, a negative lien (a type of loan) of ₹25,59,15,000 was shown in his account.