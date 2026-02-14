Kota Tragedy: MP NEET student dies by suicide after ‘save me’ plea

NEET Student Committed Suicide: An 18-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh, who was preparing for the NEET exam, died on Thursday night in the Dadabari police station area of Kota. Her condition worsened, and she cried out "Save me" to those around her. She was immediately taken to the hospital, but her life could not be saved during treatment. The police handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem and are investigating the matter.