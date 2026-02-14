14 February 2026,

Saturday

Kota

Kota Tragedy: MP NEET student dies by suicide after ‘save me’ plea

An 18-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh, who was preparing for NEET in Dadabari, Kota, has died by suicide. Police have reported the incident.

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 14, 2026

Rajashtan-Police

Police representative image (Photo: AI generated)

NEET Student Committed Suicide: An 18-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh, who was preparing for the NEET exam, died on Thursday night in the Dadabari police station area of Kota. Her condition worsened, and she cried out "Save me" to those around her. She was immediately taken to the hospital, but her life could not be saved during treatment. The police handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem and are investigating the matter.

Condition Suddenly Worsened Late at Night

According to the police, the student was living in a rented house in the Dadabari area and preparing for the NEET examination. Late on Thursday night, she suddenly fell ill after consuming a poisonous substance and started vomiting. During this time, she shouted, asking to be saved. Hearing her voice, other students and the landlord immediately rushed into the room.

Seeing her critical condition, she was admitted to a nearby private hospital. Doctors began treatment, but she passed away a short while later. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and gathered details of the entire matter.

She Was Bright in her studies

According to fellow students, the student was very good at her studies. She used to score well in tests and dreamt of becoming a doctor. She had spoken to her father and sister on the phone just on Thursday evening. The family was informed about the incident, after which they arrived in Kota.

The police stated that no suicide note was found in the preliminary investigation. The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received. Currently, the police are investigating, keeping all aspects in mind.

