Rajasthan Budget: Major push to strengthen drinking water supply, 6245 villages added, over 14 lakh new connections planned

Rajasthan Budget Announcements: Rajasthan's Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the government's third budget in the assembly today. The Bhajan Lal government has moved towards the goals of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' this time. In the Rajasthan Budget for the financial year 2026-27, the government has prioritised service, dedication, and resolve. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari also made a major announcement for Hadoti during the budget speech.
The ‘Rajasthan State Water Policy’ will be introduced to provide regular water supply to the general public and industrial units in Rajasthan. It will include clear policy provisions for drinking water, raw water, and treated water. New water connections will also be issued in the coming year under the Amrit Cities Scheme. ₹3,500 crore have been allocated for Baran, Kota, and Jhalawar. The scope of the Chief Minister Jal Jeevan Mission Urban scheme has been expanded. A rapid action plan will be implemented to reduce industrial disparity in cities like Jhalawar, Bikaner, and Jodhpur.
To provide improved supply from the Bisalpur drinking water scheme to approximately 20 lakh people in Tonk district, including Niwai, Todaraisingh, and Dungri, works costing ₹650 crore will be undertaken from Surajpur. This is expected to alleviate the water scarcity problem in the region.
The government has announced the inclusion of 6245 villages by expanding the scope of the Chief Minister Jal Swasthya Yojana. Furthermore, to accelerate the Jal Jeevan Mission, over 14 lakh new water connections will be provided in rural areas. Mobile water testing labs will also be operated to ensure water quality.
