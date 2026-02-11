Rajasthan Budget: Major push to strengthen drinking water supply, 6245 villages added, over 14 lakh new connections planned

The ‘Rajasthan State Water Policy’ will be introduced to provide regular water supply to the general public and industrial units in Rajasthan. It will include clear policy provisions for drinking water, raw water, and treated water. New water connections will also be issued in the coming year under the Amrit Cities Scheme. ₹3,500 crore have been allocated for Baran, Kota, and Jhalawar. The scope of the Chief Minister Jal Jeevan Mission Urban scheme has been expanded. A rapid action plan will be implemented to reduce industrial disparity in cities like Jhalawar, Bikaner, and Jodhpur.