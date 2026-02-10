Kota Gold-Silver Price: Silver Surges in Kota, Gold Dips; Check Latest Rates from 24 to 14 Carat

Rates were as follows: Wheat ₹2451 to ₹2550, Paddy Sugandha ₹2800 to ₹3201, Paddy (1509) ₹3000 to ₹3811, Paddy (1847) ₹3200 to ₹3701, Paddy (1718-1885) ₹3700 to ₹4375, Paddy (Pusa-1) ₹3400 to ₹4050, Paddy (1401-1846) ₹3800 to ₹4200, Damaged Paddy ₹1200 to ₹2900, Soybean ₹4000 to ₹5601, Mustard ₹6200 to ₹6500, New Mustard ₹5300 to ₹6300, Alsi ₹6000 to ₹6700, Jowar Shankar ₹1700 to ₹2300, White Jowar ₹2800 to ₹5000, Bajra ₹2000 to ₹2350, Red Maize ₹1500 to ₹1750, White Maize ₹2500 to ₹2800, Barley ₹2000 to ₹2300, Sesame ₹7000 to ₹10500, Fenugreek ₹4000 to ₹5300, Almond Coriander ₹7500 to ₹8800, Eagle Coriander ₹9200 to ₹9500, Moong ₹6000 to ₹6900, Urad ₹4500 to ₹8200, Desi Chana ₹4700 to ₹5321, Seasonal Chana ₹4700 to ₹5200, Pepsi Chana ₹4800 to ₹5251, Donkey Chana ₹3500 to ₹4700, Kabuli Chana ₹6000 to ₹7500 per quintal.