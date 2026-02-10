10 February 2026,

Tuesday

Kota

Kota Gold-Silver Price: Silver Surges in Kota, Gold Dips; Check Latest Rates from 24 to 14 Carat

Kota Sarafa Market: A mixed trend was observed in the prices of precious metals in the Kota Sarafa Market. Silver prices recorded a strong surge, while gold prices saw a slight decline.

2 min read

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 10, 2026

Gold-Silver Price

On Monday, silver and gold prices saw an increase in the Kota Sarrafa Bazaar. Silver prices rose by ₹1000 to ₹261,000 per kg. Meanwhile, gold prices fell by ₹500 to ₹160,200 per 10 grams. Pure gold prices reached ₹161,000.

Gold Carat Rates

Gold (24k) (99.5): 160600
Gold (22k): 148704
Gold (20k): 139652
Gold (18k): 128480
Gold (14k): 113099
(Rates as per Kota Jewellers Association)

Mandi Rates: Wheat, Soybean & Coriander Down, Paddy & Garlic Up

Kota, at the Bhimashah Mandi on Monday, the arrival of all agricultural commodities was around 80,000 bags. Wheat was down by ₹15, soybean by ₹150, and coriander by ₹200. Paddy was up by ₹100. Garlic arrivals were approximately 1000 bags. Prices for old garlic ranged from ₹3000 to ₹8500. New garlic was priced between ₹7500 and ₹13,500. Garlic prices increased by ₹500.

Rates were as follows: Wheat ₹2451 to ₹2550, Paddy Sugandha ₹2800 to ₹3201, Paddy (1509) ₹3000 to ₹3811, Paddy (1847) ₹3200 to ₹3701, Paddy (1718-1885) ₹3700 to ₹4375, Paddy (Pusa-1) ₹3400 to ₹4050, Paddy (1401-1846) ₹3800 to ₹4200, Damaged Paddy ₹1200 to ₹2900, Soybean ₹4000 to ₹5601, Mustard ₹6200 to ₹6500, New Mustard ₹5300 to ₹6300, Alsi ₹6000 to ₹6700, Jowar Shankar ₹1700 to ₹2300, White Jowar ₹2800 to ₹5000, Bajra ₹2000 to ₹2350, Red Maize ₹1500 to ₹1750, White Maize ₹2500 to ₹2800, Barley ₹2000 to ₹2300, Sesame ₹7000 to ₹10500, Fenugreek ₹4000 to ₹5300, Almond Coriander ₹7500 to ₹8800, Eagle Coriander ₹9200 to ₹9500, Moong ₹6000 to ₹6900, Urad ₹4500 to ₹8200, Desi Chana ₹4700 to ₹5321, Seasonal Chana ₹4700 to ₹5200, Pepsi Chana ₹4800 to ₹5251, Donkey Chana ₹3500 to ₹4700, Kabuli Chana ₹6000 to ₹7500 per quintal.

Edible Oil Rates: (15 kg per tin) Soya Refined Fortune ₹2460, Chambal ₹2420, Sadabahar ₹2280, Local Refined ₹2190, Deep Jyoti ₹2300, Mustard Swastik ₹2610, Alsi ₹2460 per tin. Groundnut: Truck ₹3110, Kota Swastik ₹2760, Sona Sikha ₹3020, Kataria Gold ₹2780 per tin. Vanaspati Ghee: Scooter ₹1890, Ashoka ₹1890 per tin. Sugar: ₹4180 to ₹4240 per quintal. Desi Ghee: Milk Food ₹9500, Kota Fresh ₹8800, Paras ₹9380, Nova ₹9350, Amul ₹9800, Madhusudan ₹9750 per tin. Rice & Pulses: Basmati Rice ₹7000-8500, Moong Dal ₹8300-8700, Mogar ₹9200-9600, Chana Dal ₹6500-6700, Tur Dal ₹84000-11600 per quintal.

Published on:

10 Feb 2026 09:39 am

