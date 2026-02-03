Yellow Alert Issued for 180 Minutes in 5 Rajasthan Districts, Hailstorm Warning Issued

Today's Weather: Light rain occurred in Kota in the early hours of Tuesday, after which the Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for 5 districts in Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has predicted light rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and in some places, strong winds (20-30 kmph) in Baran, Kota, Jhalawar, Banswara, and Pratapgarh districts and surrounding areas. It has also advised people to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorms and not to take shelter under trees. It has also requested to unplug electronic devices and wait for the weather to normalise.