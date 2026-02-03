Yellow Alert Issued for 180 Minutes in 5 Rajasthan Districts, Hailstorm Warning Issued

Today's Weather: Light rain occurred in Kota in the early hours of Tuesday, after which the Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for 5 districts in Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has predicted light rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and in some places, strong winds (20-30 kmph) in Baran, Kota, Jhalawar, Banswara, and Pratapgarh districts and surrounding areas. It has also advised people to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorms and not to take shelter under trees. It has also requested to unplug electronic devices and wait for the weather to normalise.
Kota also experienced fog yesterday. The fog gradually reduced after the sun came out, but the sky remained cloudy throughout the day, with the sun and clouds playing hide-and-seek. Following this, the Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, rain, and hailstorms in all four districts of the Hadoti division, including Kota.
The possibility of hailstorms has caused concern among farmers. In Kota, the maximum temperature on Monday was 23.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 16.2 degrees Celsius. A cold wave was also observed with winds blowing at a speed of 4 kmph. Baran, Bundi, and Jhalawar also experienced cloudy skies throughout the day, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Drizzle was also reported in several places.
Big NewsView All
Kota
Rajasthan
Trending