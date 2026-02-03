3 February 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Kota

Yellow Alert Issued for 180 Minutes in 5 Rajasthan Districts, Hailstorm Warning Issued

Hailstorm And Rain Alert In Rajasthan: The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 5 districts in Rajasthan for 180 minutes. Light rain, lightning, strong winds, and hailstorms are expected here.

less than 1 minute read

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 03, 2026

IMD-Yellow-Alert

Today's Weather: Light rain occurred in Kota in the early hours of Tuesday, after which the Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for 5 districts in Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has predicted light rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and in some places, strong winds (20-30 kmph) in Baran, Kota, Jhalawar, Banswara, and Pratapgarh districts and surrounding areas. It has also advised people to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorms and not to take shelter under trees. It has also requested to unplug electronic devices and wait for the weather to normalise.

Alert Issued for Hailstorms

Kota also experienced fog yesterday. The fog gradually reduced after the sun came out, but the sky remained cloudy throughout the day, with the sun and clouds playing hide-and-seek. Following this, the Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, rain, and hailstorms in all four districts of the Hadoti division, including Kota.

The possibility of hailstorms has caused concern among farmers. In Kota, the maximum temperature on Monday was 23.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 16.2 degrees Celsius. A cold wave was also observed with winds blowing at a speed of 4 kmph. Baran, Bundi, and Jhalawar also experienced cloudy skies throughout the day, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Drizzle was also reported in several places.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

03 Feb 2026 09:14 am

News / Rajasthan / Kota / Yellow Alert Issued for 180 Minutes in 5 Rajasthan Districts, Hailstorm Warning Issued
Story Loader

Big News

View All

Kota

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan: Rain and hail lash state, yellow alert for these districts on February 2–3

Rain And Hailstorm In Rajasthan
Kota

Gold-Silver Prices Plummet Dramatically from All-Time Highs, Know Latest Rates

Gold-Silver Price
Kota

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Again, Silver Becomes ₹14,000 More Expensive; Check Latest Rates

Gold Silver, Gold Price, Today Gold Price, Silver Price, Today Silver Price, Today Gold Silver Price, Jodhpur News, सोना चांदी, सोना कीमत, टुडे सोना कीमत, चांदी कीमत, टुडे चांदी कीमत, टुडे सोना चांदी कीमत, जोधपुर न्यूज, Jeera Mandi Bhav, Jeera Mandi, Jeera bhav, Jeera aaj ka bhav, jeera aaj ki kimat, Jeera mandi aaj ka bhav, जीरे की कीमत, जीरा भाव, जीरा मंडी भाव, जीरा मंडी आज का भाव, जीरा कीमत, rayda ka bhav, rayda aaj ka bhav, isabgol bhav, isabgol bhav today, jeera bhav today rajasthan, jeera bhav today merta mandi, jeera bhav today phalodi mandi, jeera bhav today unjha, jeera bhav today jaipur, jeera bhav today sanchore
Kota

Bank Strike: Nationwide Bank Strike Announced, Banks to Remain Closed for Next 4 Days, SBI Issues Notice

SBI Bank Closed
Kota

Kota: Gold and silver prices see big drop, latest update here

Gold Silver, Gold Price, Today Gold Price, Silver Price, Today Silver Price, Today Gold Silver Price, Jodhpur News, सोना चांदी, सोना कीमत, टुडे सोना कीमत, चांदी कीमत, टुडे चांदी कीमत, टुडे सोना चांदी कीमत, जोधपुर न्यूज, Jeera Mandi Bhav, Jeera Mandi, Jeera bhav, Jeera aaj ka bhav, jeera aaj ki kimat, Jeera mandi aaj ka bhav, जीरे की कीमत, जीरा भाव, जीरा मंडी भाव, जीरा मंडी आज का भाव, जीरा कीमत, rayda ka bhav, rayda aaj ka bhav, isabgol bhav, isabgol bhav today, jeera bhav today rajasthan, jeera bhav today merta mandi, jeera bhav today phalodi mandi, jeera bhav today unjha, jeera bhav today jaipur, jeera bhav today sanchore
Kota
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.