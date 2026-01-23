Kota: Gold and silver prices see big drop, latest update here

Gold and silver prices today
Gold-Silver Price: On Thursday, gold and silver prices saw a decline in the bullion market. Silver prices dropped by up to ₹18,000 per kg in a single day, nearing ₹3 lakh per kg. Jewellery gold prices fell by ₹4,000 per 10 grams to ₹156,600, while pure gold prices stood at ₹157,400 per 10 grams.
Gold (24k) (99.5): 156700
Gold (22k): 145091
Gold (20k): 136261
Gold (18k): 125360
Gold (14k): 110352
(Prices as per Kota Jewellers Association)
At Bhimashah Mandi on Thursday, the arrival of all agricultural commodities was approximately 140,000 bags. Wheat, paddy, and gram prices fell by ₹40, ₹50, and ₹50 respectively. Urad prices increased by ₹150. The arrival of garlic was around 2,500 bags, with prices ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹10,500 per quintal. Best quality garlic saw a decline of ₹150. Edible oil prices showed an upward trend.
Prices were as follows: Wheat 2431 to 2501, Paddy Sugandha 2400 to 3101, Paddy (1509) 3000 to 3501, Paddy (1847) 2800 to 3401, Paddy (1718-1885) 2600 to 3751, Paddy (Pusa-1) 2400 to 3700, Paddy (1401-1846) 3400 to 3800, Damaged Paddy 1200 to 2700, Soybean 3500 to 5301, Mustard 6200 to 6870, Linseed 7500 to 8500, Jowar Shankar 1700 to 2300, White Jowar 2800 to 5000, Bajra 2000 to 2350, Red Maize 1500 to 1750, White Maize 2500 to 2800, Barley 2000 to 2300, Sesame 7000 to 10500, Fenugreek 4000 to 5600, Coriander Badami 7500 to 9000, Coriander Eagle 8500 to 9200, Moong 6000 to 6900, Urad 4500 to 7400, Desi Gram 4700 to 5100, Seasonal Gram 4700 to 5100, Pepsi Gram 4800 to 5101, Donkey Gram 3500 to 4700, Kabuli Gram 6000 to 7800 per quintal.
Edible Oil Prices: (15 kg per tin) Soya Refined Fortune 2390, Chambal 2350, Sadabahar 2240, Local Refined 2140, Deep Jyoti 2260, Mustard Swastik 2600, Linseed 2410 per tin. Groundnut: Truck 3030, Kota Swastik 2620, Sona Sikha 2940, Kataria Gold 2660 per tin. Vanaspati Ghee: Scooter 1870, Ashoka 1840 per tin. Sugar: 4010 to 4150 per quintal. Desi Ghee: Milk Food 8950, Kota Fresh 8500, Paras 8900, Nova 8850, Amul 9800, Madhusudan 9280 per tin. Rice and Pulses: Basmati Rice 7000-8500, Moong Dal 8300-8700, Mogar 9200-9600, Chana Dal 6500-6700, Tur Dal 84000-11600 quintal.
