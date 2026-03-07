LPG Gas Booking New Rule: Second Cylinder Can Now Be Booked Only After 21 Days

LPG Cylinder Booking Gap Extended To 21 Days: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued new guidelines regarding the booking of LPG gas cylinders. Now, a second cylinder can only be booked online 21 days after the delivery of an LPG gas cylinder. Oil companies have made changes to their software such that booking will not be possible before 21 days. The new rules came into effect on Friday. Oil companies have instructed all gas agency operators to strictly adhere to these rules.
Chandresh Sharma, Treasurer of Hadoti Kota LPG Distributors Association, stated that it will now be mandatory to provide the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) to the deliveryman at the time of gas cylinder delivery. It is essential to give this code to the delivery man, only after which the gas cylinder will be delivered. When consumers book gas cylinders online from their mobile, this code, similar to an OTP, comes via message and must be provided to the deliveryman.
Association President Arvind Gupta informed that e-KYC has also been made mandatory. Re-booking of LPG gas cylinders can now only be done online or through other means after 21 days from the previous delivery, which was previously shorter (approximately 15 days). This rule has been implemented due to geopolitical situations and to ensure supply. Guidelines have also been issued regarding commercial gas cylinders.
Oil companies have clarified that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, and gas in the country. There is sufficient availability and supply is being made in adequate quantities. Companies have appealed not to use LPG gas cylinders for commercial purposes. Action will be taken against those who misuse them.
