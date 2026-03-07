7 March 2026,

Saturday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Kota

LPG Gas Booking New Rule: Second Cylinder Can Now Be Booked Only After 21 Days

New Guideline Issued: A new rule has been implemented for LPG gas consumers regarding bookings. Now, after the delivery of a domestic gas cylinder, one will have to wait at least 21 days to book another cylinder.

less than 1 minute read

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 07, 2026

LPG Cylinder Booking Gap Extended To 21 Days: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued new guidelines regarding the booking of LPG gas cylinders. Now, a second cylinder can only be booked online 21 days after the delivery of an LPG gas cylinder. Oil companies have made changes to their software such that booking will not be possible before 21 days. The new rules came into effect on Friday. Oil companies have instructed all gas agency operators to strictly adhere to these rules.

Chandresh Sharma, Treasurer of Hadoti Kota LPG Distributors Association, stated that it will now be mandatory to provide the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) to the deliveryman at the time of gas cylinder delivery. It is essential to give this code to the delivery man, only after which the gas cylinder will be delivered. When consumers book gas cylinders online from their mobile, this code, similar to an OTP, comes via message and must be provided to the deliveryman.

Association President Arvind Gupta informed that e-KYC has also been made mandatory. Re-booking of LPG gas cylinders can now only be done online or through other means after 21 days from the previous delivery, which was previously shorter (approximately 15 days). This rule has been implemented due to geopolitical situations and to ensure supply. Guidelines have also been issued regarding commercial gas cylinders.

Adequate Supply of Oil and Gas

Oil companies have clarified that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, and gas in the country. There is sufficient availability and supply is being made in adequate quantities. Companies have appealed not to use LPG gas cylinders for commercial purposes. Action will be taken against those who misuse them.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

07 Mar 2026 01:51 pm

News / Rajasthan / Kota / LPG Gas Booking New Rule: Second Cylinder Can Now Be Booked Only After 21 Days

Big News

View All

Kota

Rajasthan

Trending

UPSC Result 2025: Rajasthan's Anuj Agnihotri Tops All India, Know His Struggle Story

sdfs
Kota

Rajasthan to Get Another New Airport: Chief Minister to Lay Foundation Stone on March 7; Rs 4,600 Crore Projects Also to Be Launched

Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport
Kota

Katra Express Train Catches Fire, Major Accident Averted on Holi Thanks to Ticket Inspector’s Vigilance

Train Fire
Kota

Rajasthan: Sangod to Receive Development Boost with ₹118.95 Crore Projects

new road in kota
Kota

Bulldozer Action: Forest land encroached by notorious criminal vacated in Kota, 22 bighas of illegal construction demolished

Rajasthan Bulldozer Action (4)
Kota
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.