LPG Gas Booking New Rule: Second Cylinder Can Now Be Booked Only After 21 Days

LPG Cylinder Booking Gap Extended To 21 Days: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued new guidelines regarding the booking of LPG gas cylinders. Now, a second cylinder can only be booked online 21 days after the delivery of an LPG gas cylinder. Oil companies have made changes to their software such that booking will not be possible before 21 days. The new rules came into effect on Friday. Oil companies have instructed all gas agency operators to strictly adhere to these rules.