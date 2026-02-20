Bulldozer Action: Forest land encroached by notorious criminal vacated in Kota, 22 bighas of illegal construction demolished

DSP Manish Sharma stated that history-sheeter Kallu Bhadak had illegally occupied approximately 22 bighas of forest department land for a long time. The history-sheeter was operating activities such as housing, enclosures, and farming on government land. In this regard, a joint team of Kota city police and the Forest Department, with the presence of a heavy police force, removed the encroachment and freed the government land from illegal occupation.