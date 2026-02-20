20 February 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

AI Summit 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Kota

Bulldozer Action: Forest land encroached by notorious criminal vacated in Kota, 22 bighas of illegal construction demolished

Kota Bulldozer Action: In Kota city, the Forest Department and police, in a joint operation, demolished the illegal encroachment of history-sheeter Kalu Bhadak with the help of a bulldozer.

less than 1 minute read

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 20, 2026

Rajasthan Bulldozer Action (4)

Permanent constructions built on Forest Department land being demolished with a JCB machine. Photo: Patrika

Kota: The crackdown on criminals continues in Rajasthan. In a joint operation on Friday morning, the Forest Department and police in Kota city demolished the illegal encroachment of history-sheeter Kallu Bhadak in the Ranpur police station area with the help of a bulldozer. The team removed both permanent and temporary structures built on forest department land.

DSP Manish Sharma stated that history-sheeter Kallu Bhadak had illegally occupied approximately 22 bighas of forest department land for a long time. The history-sheeter was operating activities such as housing, enclosures, and farming on government land. In this regard, a joint team of Kota city police and the Forest Department, with the presence of a heavy police force, removed the encroachment and freed the government land from illegal occupation.

The campaign will continue in the future

He said that such actions are sending a strong message to hardcore criminals and illegal encroachers that the law is supreme. This campaign will continue in the future to maintain law and order and to curb mafia elements.

Arrested with illegal weapons

It is noteworthy that the Ranpur police station had arrested history-sheeter Kallu Bhadak on February 12. Seven weapons and 27 live cartridges were recovered from the accused. These included two country-made pistols with magazines, four additional magazines, and five country-made revolvers.

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

20 Feb 2026 02:45 pm

News / Rajasthan / Kota / Bulldozer Action: Forest land encroached by notorious criminal vacated in Kota, 22 bighas of illegal construction demolished

Big News

View All

Kota

Rajasthan

Trending

Kota Gold-Silver Price: Gold Becomes Cheaper, Silver Stable; Know Latest Rates Before Buying

Gold-Silver Price
Kota

Kota Gold-Silver Price: Significant Drop in Gold and Silver, 24 Carat Gold at 158300, Know Latest Silver Rates

gold and silver bars
Kota

Kota Tragedy: MP NEET student dies by suicide after ‘save me’ plea

Rajashtan-Police
Kota

Gold-Silver Prices in Kota: Rates Fall for Second Straight Day

Gold-Silver Price
Business

Significant Drop in Gold and Silver Prices in Kota

Gold Silver Price Crash
Kota
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.