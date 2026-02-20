Bulldozer Action: Forest land encroached by notorious criminal vacated in Kota, 22 bighas of illegal construction demolished

Permanent constructions built on Forest Department land being demolished with a JCB machine. Photo: Patrika
Kota: The crackdown on criminals continues in Rajasthan. In a joint operation on Friday morning, the Forest Department and police in Kota city demolished the illegal encroachment of history-sheeter Kallu Bhadak in the Ranpur police station area with the help of a bulldozer. The team removed both permanent and temporary structures built on forest department land.
DSP Manish Sharma stated that history-sheeter Kallu Bhadak had illegally occupied approximately 22 bighas of forest department land for a long time. The history-sheeter was operating activities such as housing, enclosures, and farming on government land. In this regard, a joint team of Kota city police and the Forest Department, with the presence of a heavy police force, removed the encroachment and freed the government land from illegal occupation.
He said that such actions are sending a strong message to hardcore criminals and illegal encroachers that the law is supreme. This campaign will continue in the future to maintain law and order and to curb mafia elements.
It is noteworthy that the Ranpur police station had arrested history-sheeter Kallu Bhadak on February 12. Seven weapons and 27 live cartridges were recovered from the accused. These included two country-made pistols with magazines, four additional magazines, and five country-made revolvers.
Big NewsView All
Kota
Rajasthan
Trending