Kota Gold-Silver Price: Significant Drop in Gold and Silver, 24 Carat Gold at 158300, Know Latest Silver Rates

Kota Gold-Silver Price
Kota Sarafa Market: On Monday, prices of silver and gold saw a decline in the Kota Sarafa Market. Silver prices fell by ₹5000 to ₹247,000 per kilogram. Jewellery gold prices dropped by ₹1000 to ₹158,000 per 10 grams. Pure gold prices reached ₹158,800.
Gold (24 k) (99.5): 158300
Gold (22 k) :146574
Gold (20 k) : 137652
Gold (18 k) : 126640
Gold (14 k) : 111479
(Rates as per Kota Jewellers Association)
At Bhawani Mandi on Monday, the arrival of all agricultural commodities was approximately 60,000 bags. Soybean and Mustard prices fell by ₹50 and ₹100 respectively. Wheat and Paddy prices increased by ₹20 and ₹75, respectively. Garlic arrivals were around 1000 bags. Old garlic prices ranged from ₹3000 to ₹8000. New garlic prices ranged from ₹3500 to ₹10,000.
Rates were as follows: Wheat 2401 to 2440, Paddy Sugandha 2800 to 3301, Paddy (1509) 3000 to 3975, Paddy (1847) 3200 to 3751, Paddy (1718-1885) 3700 to 4425, Paddy (Pusa-1) 3800 to 4150, Paddy (1401-1846) 3800 to 4250, Damaged Paddy 1500 to 3200, Soybean 4000 to 5301, Mustard 6200 to 6500, New Mustard 5500 to 6550, Linseed 6000 to 6700, Jowar Shankar 1700 to 2300, White Jowar 2800 to 5000, Bajra 1800 to 2050, Red Maize 1400 to 1550, White Maize 1600 to 2200, Barley 2000 to 2300, Sesame 7000 to 8500, Fenugreek 4000 to 5300, Almond Coriander 7500 to 8800, Eagle Coriander 9200 to 9500, New Wet Coriander 6700 to 8800, Moong 6000 to 6900, Urad 4500 to 8000, Desi Chana 4700 to 5151, Seasonal Chana 4700 to 5100, Pepsi Chana 4800 to 5251, Donkey Chana 3500 to 4700, Kabuli Chana 6000 to 7500 per quintal.
Edible Oil Rates: (15 kg per tin) Soya Refined Fortune 2440, Chambal 2400, Sadabahar 2260, Local Refined 2170, Deep Jyoti 2280, Mustard Swastik 2590, Linseed 2140 per tin. Groundnut: Truck 3090, Kota Swastik 2710, Sona Sikha 2970, Kataria Gold 2730 per tin. Vanaspati Ghee: Scooter 1890, Ashoka 1890 per tin. Sugar: 4180 to 4240 per quintal. Desi Ghee: Milk Food 9500, Kota Fresh 8800, Paras 9380, Nova 9350, Amul 9800, Madhusudan 9750 per tin. Rice and Pulses: Basmati Rice 7000-8500, Moong Dal 8300-8700, Mogar 9200-9600, Chana Dal 6500-6700, Tur Dal 8400-11600 per quintal.
