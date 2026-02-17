Kota Gold-Silver Price: Significant Drop in Gold and Silver, 24 Carat Gold at 158300, Know Latest Silver Rates

Rates were as follows: Wheat 2401 to 2440, Paddy Sugandha 2800 to 3301, Paddy (1509) 3000 to 3975, Paddy (1847) 3200 to 3751, Paddy (1718-1885) 3700 to 4425, Paddy (Pusa-1) 3800 to 4150, Paddy (1401-1846) 3800 to 4250, Damaged Paddy 1500 to 3200, Soybean 4000 to 5301, Mustard 6200 to 6500, New Mustard 5500 to 6550, Linseed 6000 to 6700, Jowar Shankar 1700 to 2300, White Jowar 2800 to 5000, Bajra 1800 to 2050, Red Maize 1400 to 1550, White Maize 1600 to 2200, Barley 2000 to 2300, Sesame 7000 to 8500, Fenugreek 4000 to 5300, Almond Coriander 7500 to 8800, Eagle Coriander 9200 to 9500, New Wet Coriander 6700 to 8800, Moong 6000 to 6900, Urad 4500 to 8000, Desi Chana 4700 to 5151, Seasonal Chana 4700 to 5100, Pepsi Chana 4800 to 5251, Donkey Chana 3500 to 4700, Kabuli Chana 6000 to 7500 per quintal.