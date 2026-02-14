14 February 2026,

Saturday

Business

Gold-Silver Prices in Kota: Rates Fall for Second Straight Day

Kota Sarafa Bazar: For the second consecutive day, gold and silver prices have seen a decline in the Kota Sarafa Bazar. Silver has become cheaper by Rs 11,000 per kg, reaching Rs 2.49 lakh.

2 min read

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 14, 2026

Gold-Silver Price

Gold-Silver Rates: In the Kota bullion market, gold and silver prices continued to fall for the second consecutive day. Silver prices dropped by ₹11,000 to ₹249,000 per kg. Jewellery gold prices fell by ₹2,000 to ₹157,500 per 10 grams. Pure gold prices reached ₹158,300.

Gold Carat Rates

Gold (24 k) (99.5): 157600
Gold (22 k) : 145926
Gold (20 k) : 137043
Gold (18 k) : 126080
Gold (14 k) : 110986

(Rates as per: Kota Jewelers Association)

Kota Mandi Rates: Soybean Firm, Gram, Urad & Coriander Weak

In Kota Bhamashah Mandi on Friday, the arrival of all agricultural commodities was approximately 60,000 bags. Soybean firmed up by ₹100. Gram weakened by ₹50, Urad by ₹100, and Coriander by ₹150. Garlic arrivals were around 500 bags. Old garlic prices ranged from ₹3,000 to ₹8,000. New garlic prices were ₹3,500 to ₹10,500 per quintal. In the grocery market, groundnut oils saw a slight decline.

The rates were as follows: Wheat 2351 to 2425, Paddy Sugandha 2800 to 3201, Paddy (1509) 3000 to 3761, Paddy (1847) 3200 to 3701, Paddy (1718-1885) 3700 to 4250, Paddy (Pusa-1) 3800 to 4100, Paddy (1401-1846) 3800 to 4200, Damaged Paddy 1500 to 3000, Soybean 4000 to 5451, Mustard 6200 to 6750, New Mustard 5500 to 6750, Linseed 6000 to 6700, Jowar Shankar 1700 to 2300, White Jowar 2800 to 5000, Bajra 1800 to 2050, Red Maize 1400 to 1550, White Maize 1600 to 2200, Barley 2000 to 2300, Sesame 7000 to 8500, Fenugreek 4000 to 5300, Almond Coriander 7500 to 8800, Eagle Coriander 9200 to 9500, Moong 6000 to 6900, Urad 4500 to 8200, Desi Gram 4700 to 5151, Seasonal Gram 4700 to 5100, Pepsi Gram 4800 to 5251, Donkey Gram 3500 to 4700, Kabuli Gram 6000 to 6500 rupees per quintal.

Edible Oil Rates: (15 kg per tin) Soya Refined Fortune 2460, Chambal 2420, Sadabahar 2280, Local Refined 2190, Deep Jyoti 2300, Mustard Swastik 2610, Linseed 2460 rupees per tin. Groundnut: Truck 3090, Kota Swastik 2710, Sona Sikka 2970, Kataria Gold 2730 rupees per tin. Vanaspati Ghee: Scooter 1890, Ashoka 1890 rupees per tin. Sugar: 4180 to 4240 per quintal. Desi Ghee: Milk Food 9500, Kota Fresh 8800, Paras 9380, Nova 9350, Amul 9800, Madhusudan 9750 rupees per tin. Rice & Pulses: Basmati Rice 7000-8500, Moong Dal 8300-8700, Moonger 9200-9600, Chana Dal 6500-6700, Tur Dal 84000-11600 quintal.

Published on:

14 Feb 2026 08:56 am

