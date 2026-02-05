Gold and Silver Prices Fall: Silver Drops by Rs 24,000, Gold Also Slips; Check Latest Rates

Talking about the international market, both gold and silver were under pressure on COMEX. COMEX gold traded around $4888.80 per ounce, registering a decline of approximately 1.25 per cent. Meanwhile, COMEX silver showed even greater weakness, slipping to the level of approximately $76.885, with a significant fall of about 8.90 per cent. Uncertainty regarding global interest rates and the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance has dulled the shine of precious metals.