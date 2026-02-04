4 February 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Again, Silver Jumps by Rs 16,000, Check Today’s Latest Rates

Gold and silver prices have seen a sharp rise in both domestic and international markets. Strong buying on MCX and COMEX has created a bullish sentiment in the bullion market.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 04, 2026

Gold-Silver Price

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Again

Gold Silver Price Today: Prices of precious metals recorded a sharp rise in the domestic futures market today. Gold and silver prices have been consistently strengthening for the past few sessions. Global economic uncertainty, a weaker dollar, and demand for safe investments have supported precious metals. In today's trading, gold and silver saw significant gains on both the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and the Commodity Exchange Inc (COMEX), increasing activity among investors and in the bullion market.

Gold Price

Today, Wednesday, the price of 10 grams of gold in the domestic futures market on MCX traded higher at ₹1,59,900. In the previous trading session, the previous close for gold was ₹1,53,809 per 10 grams. In today's trading, it rose to a high of ₹1,60,755. Thus, gold saw a gain of approximately ₹6,946. Market experts believe that an improvement in domestic demand has supported the prices.

Silver Price

Silver prices also witnessed a tremendous surge on MCX today. In the latest trade, the price of silver was seen hovering around ₹2,81,998 per kg. The previous closing price for silver was ₹2,68,015 per kg. In today's session, silver touched a high of ₹2,84,094 per kg. This means the price of silver increased by approximately ₹16,079 per kg.

International Gold Price Update (COMEX Gold)

Gold prices on COMEX in the international market also showed strength. In the previous session, the previous close for COMEX Gold was around $4,935.00 per ounce. In today's trading, gold rose to a high of $5,094.00 per ounce. During this period, gold recorded a gain of approximately $159 per ounce. In the latest trade, COMEX Gold was seen trading around $5,090.80 per ounce.

International Silver Price Update (COMEX Silver)

A sharp surge was also recorded in silver prices on COMEX. The previous close for silver was around $83.301 per ounce. In today's session, silver made a high of $87.985 per ounce. Thus, silver saw a gain of approximately $4.684 per ounce. Currently, COMEX Silver is seen trading around $87.410 per ounce.

Key Reasons Behind the Surge and Future Outlook

Several factors are at play behind this surge in gold and silver prices. The India-US trade deal has also boosted investor confidence. Furthermore, a softening in the dollar index and fears of a global recession have strengthened bullion. Silver is receiving additional support due to industrial demand. Experts believe that if uncertainty persists in the international market, gold and silver prices may remain at higher levels in the coming days, although minor fluctuations due to profit-taking are possible.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Gold Silver Price

Published on:

04 Feb 2026 10:29 am

News / Business / Gold and Silver Prices Surge Again, Silver Jumps by Rs 16,000, Check Today’s Latest Rates
Story Loader

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

Gold Silver Price Today: Silver Surges by Rs 21000, Gold Also Rises; Know Today’s Latest Rates

gold silver rate
Business

Bank Holidays 2026: How Many Days Will Banks Remain Closed in February, Know When and Where

Bank holidays February 2026 India, RBI bank holiday calendar 2026, February 2026 bank holidays, RBI holiday list February 2026, India bank holidays state-wise,
Business

Silver price crash: Silver falls by Rs 39000 again, when will the slide stop?

Business

Gold Silver Price Today: Silver Drops by Rs 42,000 in Two Days, Gold Prices Also Slip, Know Today’s Latest Rates

Silver price, gold price, silver becomes cheaper, gold becomes cheaper, silver price in Rajasthan, silver becomes cheaper in Rajasthan, gold price in Rajasthan, gold becomes cheaper in Rajasthan, चांदी की कीमत, सोने की कीमत, चांदी सस्ती हुई, सोना सस्ता हुआ, राजस्थान में चांदी की कीमत, राजस्थान में चांदी सस्ती, राजस्थान में सोने की कीमत, राजस्थान में सोना सस्ता
Business

Budget 2026: 7 Bullet Train Routes and IIM-Trained Guides to Boost Tourism

National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.