Budget 2026: 7 Bullet Train Routes and IIM-Trained Guides to Boost Tourism

Tourism Budget 2026: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has declared the tourism sector as the 'new engine of growth' for the country in the Union Budget 2026. This year, the government has emphasised not just on travel and leisure, but on making it the biggest source of employment. In her budget speech, the Finance Minister clarified that Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities will now become new tourism hubs. The biggest good news for those who love to travel abroad is that the government has reduced the TCS (Tax Collected at Source) on foreign tour packages to 2%. This will make foreign travel cheaper than before.