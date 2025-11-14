Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

After 14 rounds of counting, the picture became completely clear. JD(U)'s Vashishth Singh secured 42,749 votes and maintained the first position. BSP's Uday Pratap Singh received 24,985 votes, and Congress's Santosh Mishra got 21,557 votes. Ritesh Pandey's performance was very weak, and he was confined to fourth place with only 6,103 votes. This was not just a defeat; Ritesh couldn't even secure a spot in the top 3. This was a double failure for PK. The party was wiped out with zero seats, and their star candidate was nowhere to be seen in a tough contest.