A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

CM Nitish Kumar (Image: Patrika)
CM Nitish Oath Ceremony: Following a landslide victory for the NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has created a new history in Indian politics by taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time on November 20, 2025. The grand ceremony, held at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, was attended by the country's Prime Minister and several Union Ministers. Along with Nitish Kumar, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. A total of 26 leaders took the oath of office as ministers.
Nitish Kumar has taken the oath of Chief Minister for the tenth time in his political career. He first took the oath on March 3, 2000. The second time was on November 24, 2005, the third time on November 26, 2010, the fourth time on February 22, 2015, the fifth time on November 20, 2015, the sixth time on July 27, 2017, the seventh time on November 16, 2020, the eighth time in August 2022, the ninth time on January 28, 2024, and the tenth time on November 20, 2025. This tenth term of his is a historic record for any Chief Minister in India.
Distinguished guests from all corners of the country gathered at the grand oath-taking ceremony held at Gandhi Maidan. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Ministers of several states. Prominent leaders among them included Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh, and Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra. During the ceremony, MP Manoj Tiwari and newly elected MLA Maithili Thakur presented cultural performances, showcasing Bihar's culture through folk dances like Jat-Jatin, Jijiya, and Sama-Chakeva.
