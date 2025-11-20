Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patna

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

Nitish Kumar has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the tenth time. He is the first Chief Minister to take oath for the CM post ten times.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 20, 2025

cm nitish oath ceremony

CM Nitish Kumar (Image: Patrika)

CM Nitish Oath Ceremony: Following a landslide victory for the NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has created a new history in Indian politics by taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time on November 20, 2025. The grand ceremony, held at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, was attended by the country's Prime Minister and several Union Ministers. Along with Nitish Kumar, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. A total of 26 leaders took the oath of office as ministers.

When Nitish Kumar Took Oath as CM

Nitish Kumar has taken the oath of Chief Minister for the tenth time in his political career. He first took the oath on March 3, 2000. The second time was on November 24, 2005, the third time on November 26, 2010, the fourth time on February 22, 2015, the fifth time on November 20, 2015, the sixth time on July 27, 2017, the seventh time on November 16, 2020, the eighth time in August 2022, the ninth time on January 28, 2024, and the tenth time on November 20, 2025. This tenth term of his is a historic record for any Chief Minister in India.

These Ministers Took Oath

  • Nitish Kumar – Chief Minister (JDU)
  • Samrat Chaudhary – Deputy Chief Minister (BJP)
  • Vijay Kumar Sinha – Deputy Chief Minister (BJP)
  • Mangal Pandey (BJP)
  • Dilip Jaiswal (BJP)
  • Nitin Naveen (BJP)
  • Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP)
  • Sanjay Singh Tiger (BJP)
  • Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP)
  • Surendra Mehta (BJP)
  • Narayan Prasad (BJP)
  • Rama Nishad (BJP)
  • Lakhindra Kumar Roshan (BJP)
  • Shreyasi Singh (BJP)
  • Pramod Kumar (BJP)
  • Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (JDU)
  • Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU)
  • Shravan Kumar (JDU)
  • Ashok Chaudhary (JDU)
  • Leshi Singh (JDU)
  • Madan Sahni (JDU)
  • Sunil Kumar (JDU)
  • Mohammad Jama Khan (JDU)
  • Sanjay Kumar Paswan (LJP-R)
  • Sanjay Kumar Singh (LJP-R)
  • Santosh Suman (HAM)
  • Deepak Prakash (RLM)

Prime Minister Present at Oath Ceremony

Distinguished guests from all corners of the country gathered at the grand oath-taking ceremony held at Gandhi Maidan. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Ministers of several states. Prominent leaders among them included Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh, and Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra. During the ceremony, MP Manoj Tiwari and newly elected MLA Maithili Thakur presented cultural performances, showcasing Bihar's culture through folk dances like Jat-Jatin, Jijiya, and Sama-Chakeva.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Nitish Kumar

Published on:

20 Nov 2025 12:19 pm

English News / Bihar / Patna / A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

Patna

Bihar

Trending

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna

Modi’s Hanuman Creates a Stir, Chirag Emerges as the Real Winner with Leads in the Toughest Seats

Chirag Paswan and PM Modi
National News

Maithili Thakur Set to Become Youngest MLA if She Wins, Know Who Holds the Record Currently

Maithili Thakur
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.