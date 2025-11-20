A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

Nitish Kumar has taken the oath of Chief Minister for the tenth time in his political career. He first took the oath on March 3, 2000. The second time was on November 24, 2005, the third time on November 26, 2010, the fourth time on February 22, 2015, the fifth time on November 20, 2015, the sixth time on July 27, 2017, the seventh time on November 16, 2020, the eighth time in August 2022, the ninth time on January 28, 2024, and the tenth time on November 20, 2025. This tenth term of his is a historic record for any Chief Minister in India.