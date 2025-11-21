Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

Dr Sarwat Jahan Fatema (Image Source: Facebook)
Bihar Politics: Following a significant defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, internal turmoil has intensified within the Congress party. Amidst this atmosphere, on Friday, the State President of Bihar Mahila Congress, Sarwat Jahan Fatema, resigned from her post. She submitted her resignation letter addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, expressing deep disappointment with the party's electoral strategy, particularly the limited representation given to women.
In her resignation letter, Sarwat Jahan Fatema wrote, "It is with a heavy heart but firm resolve that I am submitting my resignation from the post of Bihar Mahila Congress President. While there is pain in my heart while making this decision, I believe it is essential to take moral responsibility in the face of circumstances." She clearly stated her extreme dissatisfaction with the Congress allocating only 4% representation to women in the elections. As the State President of Mahila Congress, she considered this a matter of moral responsibility.
Fatma acknowledged that her objective was to enhance women's leadership in Bihar, provide them with greater participation, and strongly voice the organisation's concerns. However, this goal could not be achieved in this election. She wrote that the limited participation of women not only demoralised the organisation but also raised questions about the party's social commitment.
In her letter, Fatma detailed that in the 28 months since becoming president, she had launched several major campaigns to activate the organisation down to the booth level. These included forming Mahila Congress teams from booth to district levels, regular training camps, door-to-door contact and membership drives, and the active role of the women's wing on local issues. She stated that the aim of these efforts was to ensure a significant role for women in the elections, but the ticket distribution weakened the entire equation.
In her resignation letter, Fatma stated that the Congress has always been identified with the political empowerment of women. Referencing the contributions of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, she said that the Mahila Congress was formed to give political power to women and strengthen their leadership, and she has been dedicated to carrying forward this legacy and will continue to remain dedicated to the party's principles.
Sarwat Jahan Fatema further stated in her resignation letter, "Rahul Gandhi ji has always strongly advocated for 'Nari Nyay' (Women's Justice), 'Aadhi Aabadi, Poora Haq' (Half the Population, Full Rights), and securing equal rights for women. Traditionally, former presidents of Bihar Pradesh Mahila Congress have been given Assembly tickets. However, this time, a decision was made to deviate from this tradition by not giving a ticket to the current president, which has been discussed both within and outside the organisation."
Fatma concluded her resignation letter by writing, "It is deeply regrettable that in a party with such a glorious history, women are receiving only 4% of the tickets. This situation is a compromise with the dreams of millions of women who consider the Congress party their everything. While holding a responsible position, I cannot ignore this reality. I am not resigning out of anger, but due to my honesty towards the organisation and my commitment to women's empowerment. I believe that positions can change, but struggle and commitment cannot. I will continue to work with the same strength for the Congress party, Congress ideology, and the rights of women."
The results of the Bihar Assembly elections have significantly weakened the Congress's position. While the Congress had won 19 seats in 2020, this time the party has been reduced to just 6 seats. Many senior leaders of the party could not retain their seats. This defeat has led to growing discontent within the party, with many leaders openly questioning ticket distribution, alliance management, and electoral strategy.
