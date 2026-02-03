Bank Holidays 2026: How Many Days Will Banks Remain Closed in February, Know When and Where

How many days will banks remain closed in February (File Photo)
Bank Holidays in February 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the bank holiday calendar for the financial year 2026. According to this, banks will remain closed for a total of 9 days across the country in February 2026. These include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, regional festivals, national holidays, and weekly offs.
As per RBI guidelines, bank holidays are determined based on the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS Holiday, national-regional festivals, second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays.
|Serial No.
|Date
|Day of the Week
|Reason for Bank Closure
|Location
|1
|February 1
|Sunday
|Weekly Off
|Across the country
|2
|February 8
|Sunday
|Weekly Off
|Across the country
|3
|February 14
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|Across the country
|4
|February 15
|Sunday
|Weekly Off
|Across the country
|5
|February 18
|Wednesday
|Losar
|Gangtok (Sikkim)
|6
|February 19
|Thursday
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur (Maharashtra)
|7
|February 20
|Friday
|State Foundation Day
|Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur)
|8
|February 22
|Sunday
|Weekly Off
|Across the country
|9
|February 28
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|Across the country
Despite bank branches being closed, digital banking services will be fully available—
Customers are advised to complete their essential banking tasks in advance, check the holiday calendar before visiting a bank, and make maximum use of digital platforms.
