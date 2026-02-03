3 February 2026,

Tuesday

Business

Bank Holidays 2026: How Many Days Will Banks Remain Closed in February, Know When and Where

Bank Holiday: As per RBI's guidelines, bank holidays are determined based on the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, national and regional festivals, the second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Feb 03, 2026

How many days will banks remain closed in February (File Photo)

Bank Holidays in February 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the bank holiday calendar for the financial year 2026. According to this, banks will remain closed for a total of 9 days across the country in February 2026. These include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, regional festivals, national holidays, and weekly offs.

As per RBI guidelines, bank holidays are determined based on the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS Holiday, national-regional festivals, second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays.

When and Where Banks Will Remain Closed











































































Serial No.DateDay of the WeekReason for Bank ClosureLocation
1February 1SundayWeekly OffAcross the country
2February 8SundayWeekly OffAcross the country
3February 14SaturdaySecond SaturdayAcross the country
4February 15SundayWeekly OffAcross the country
5February 18WednesdayLosarGangtok (Sikkim)
6February 19ThursdayChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj JayantiMumbai, Nagpur, Belapur (Maharashtra)
7February 20FridayState Foundation DayAizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur)
8February 22SundayWeekly OffAcross the country
9February 28SaturdayFourth SaturdayAcross the country

Services That Will Remain Operational

Despite bank branches being closed, digital banking services will be fully available—

  • Online and Mobile Banking
  • NEFT & RTGS services (as per scheduled timings)
  • Cash withdrawal from ATMs
  • Card transactions
  • Chequebook, Demand Draft, and online requests related to accounts
  • Important advisory for customers

Customers are advised to complete their essential banking tasks in advance, check the holiday calendar before visiting a bank, and make maximum use of digital platforms.

Published on:

03 Feb 2026 10:42 am

