Gold Silver Price Today: Silver Surges by Rs 21000, Gold Also Rises; Know Today’s Latest Rates

Gold prices also did not show weakness today and were seen trading with strength. Today, Tuesday, gold traded at ₹1,48,700 per 10 grams on the MCX, while yesterday's closing price was ₹1,43,991. Today's highest level was recorded at ₹1,49,485. Thus, a difference of ₹5,494 was observed in gold. The movement of the dollar in the global market and the demand for safe investments supported gold prices. Investors continue to consider gold a safe option amidst times of uncertainty, which is maintaining its strength.