Gold Silver Price Today: Silver Surges by Rs 21000, Gold Also Rises; Know Today’s Latest Rates

Gold Silver Price Surge Today: Following the announcement of a reduction in US tariffs, a strengthening in the international market and domestic demand have led to significant activity in the commodity market for precious metals today. Investors' attention was particularly focused on gold and silver, where prices remained at higher levels after fluctuations throughout the day. Silver prices saw a tremendous surge today, while gold also traded with strength.
Today, Tuesday, silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) surprised investors. Silver traded at ₹2,52,350 per kilogram in the domestic futures market. The previous closing price for silver was recorded at ₹2,36,261 per 1 kg, while its highest level during today's trading reached ₹2,57,480. Thus, silver showed a gain of ₹21,219 compared to its closing price. This surge in silver prices was attributed to strong industrial demand and global cues. According to market experts, volatility in silver may persist in the coming sessions.
Gold prices also did not show weakness today and were seen trading with strength. Today, Tuesday, gold traded at ₹1,48,700 per 10 grams on the MCX, while yesterday's closing price was ₹1,43,991. Today's highest level was recorded at ₹1,49,485. Thus, a difference of ₹5,494 was observed in gold. The movement of the dollar in the global market and the demand for safe investments supported gold prices. Investors continue to consider gold a safe option amidst times of uncertainty, which is maintaining its strength.
The surge seen in both gold and silver today has attracted investors' attention. The rapid rise in silver has provided opportunities for short-term traders, while the steady strength in gold is considered a positive sign for long-term investors. Market experts suggest that international cues, interest rates, and currency movements in the coming days could have a direct impact on precious metals. Therefore, investors are advised to make strategies with caution.
Big NewsView All
Business
Trending