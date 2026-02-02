2 February 2026,

Monday

Gold Silver Price Today: Silver Drops by Rs 42,000 in Two Days, Gold Prices Also Slip, Know Today’s Latest Rates

Gold and silver prices have seen a sharp decline in the last two days. Investors have shown caution following the presentation of Budget 2026. Global cues and a strengthening dollar have put pressure on precious metals.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Feb 02, 2026

Silver price, gold price, silver becomes cheaper, gold becomes cheaper, silver price in Rajasthan, silver becomes cheaper in Rajasthan, gold price in Rajasthan, gold becomes cheaper in Rajasthan

File Picture: Source Patrika

Gold Silver Price Today: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the budget yesterday, Sunday. Weak signals in international markets and the strengthening dollar also impacted the Indian commodity market. Precious metals have been witnessing continuous fluctuations for the past few sessions. In this sequence, a sharp decline was recorded in the prices of silver and gold today, increasing the concern of both investors and jewellery traders.

Significant Drop in Silver Prices in Two Days

Today, Monday, silver prices were seen trading at Rs 2,49,713 per kg on MCX. Earlier, on January 31, silver was at Rs 2,91,922 per kg. This means a significant drop of Rs 42,209 per kg in silver prices has been recorded in just two days. According to market experts, silver is under pressure due to concerns about global industrial demand, a rise in US bond yields, and profit-taking.

Gold Also Declined

Along with silver, gold prices also saw a decline today. Gold was seen trading around Rs 1,37,951 per 10 grams today. Whereas on January 31, the price of gold was Rs 1,49,075 per 10 grams. In this way, gold also saw a decline of Rs 11,124 per 10 grams in two days. Experts say that investors are distancing themselves from safe-haven assets like gold due to indications of a hawkish monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve and an increase in global risk appetite. This has led to continuous selling pressure on gold.

Gold Movement in Global Market

Gold prices showed weakness in the international market today. Gold was seen trading around $4,663.80 per ounce on COMEX, registering a decline of more than 1 per cent. During the session, the high for gold was $4,855.80 and the low was $4,600. The demand for gold as a safe investment is currently subdued, which has directly impacted its prices.

Silver Trend in Global Market

On the other hand, silver showed slight strength compared to gold in the international market. Silver was seen trading at $78.955 per ounce, registering a gain of about 0.54 percent. During the session, the high for silver was $88 and the low was $75. Experts believe that silver has found support due to signals related to industrial demand and short-covering. However, due to global uncertainties, fluctuations in silver may persist in the coming days.

Business

Budget 2026: 7 Bullet Train Routes and IIM-Trained Guides to Boost Tourism

union budget 2026
National News

Commercial LPG cylinders rise by Rs 50 from today, inflation concerns grow

LPG cylinders
Business

Gold, silver prices disappoint: Silver slips sharply in a single day, check today's latest rates

Gold Silver, Gold Price, Today Gold Price, Silver Price, Today Silver Price, Today Gold Silver Price, Jodhpur News, सोना चांदी, सोना कीमत, टुडे सोना कीमत, चांदी कीमत, टुडे चांदी कीमत, टुडे सोना चांदी कीमत, जोधपुर न्यूज, Jeera Mandi Bhav, Jeera Mandi, Jeera bhav, Jeera aaj ka bhav, jeera aaj ki kimat, Jeera mandi aaj ka bhav, जीरे की कीमत, जीरा भाव, जीरा मंडी भाव, जीरा मंडी आज का भाव, जीरा कीमत, rayda ka bhav, rayda aaj ka bhav, isabgol bhav, isabgol bhav today, jeera bhav today rajasthan, jeera bhav today merta mandi, jeera bhav today phalodi mandi, jeera bhav today unjha, jeera bhav today jaipur, jeera bhav today sanchore
Business

Gold-Silver Prices Plummet Dramatically from All-Time Highs, Know Latest Rates

Gold-Silver Price
Kota

Budget 2026: Will the stock market rally after this budget?

Best Performed Sector
Business
