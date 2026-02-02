Gold Silver Price Today: Silver Drops by Rs 42,000 in Two Days, Gold Prices Also Slip, Know Today’s Latest Rates

File Picture: Source Patrika
Gold Silver Price Today: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the budget yesterday, Sunday. Weak signals in international markets and the strengthening dollar also impacted the Indian commodity market. Precious metals have been witnessing continuous fluctuations for the past few sessions. In this sequence, a sharp decline was recorded in the prices of silver and gold today, increasing the concern of both investors and jewellery traders.
Today, Monday, silver prices were seen trading at Rs 2,49,713 per kg on MCX. Earlier, on January 31, silver was at Rs 2,91,922 per kg. This means a significant drop of Rs 42,209 per kg in silver prices has been recorded in just two days. According to market experts, silver is under pressure due to concerns about global industrial demand, a rise in US bond yields, and profit-taking.
Along with silver, gold prices also saw a decline today. Gold was seen trading around Rs 1,37,951 per 10 grams today. Whereas on January 31, the price of gold was Rs 1,49,075 per 10 grams. In this way, gold also saw a decline of Rs 11,124 per 10 grams in two days. Experts say that investors are distancing themselves from safe-haven assets like gold due to indications of a hawkish monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve and an increase in global risk appetite. This has led to continuous selling pressure on gold.
Gold prices showed weakness in the international market today. Gold was seen trading around $4,663.80 per ounce on COMEX, registering a decline of more than 1 per cent. During the session, the high for gold was $4,855.80 and the low was $4,600. The demand for gold as a safe investment is currently subdued, which has directly impacted its prices.
On the other hand, silver showed slight strength compared to gold in the international market. Silver was seen trading at $78.955 per ounce, registering a gain of about 0.54 percent. During the session, the high for silver was $88 and the low was $75. Experts believe that silver has found support due to signals related to industrial demand and short-covering. However, due to global uncertainties, fluctuations in silver may persist in the coming days.
