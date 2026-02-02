Gold Silver Price Today: Silver Drops by Rs 42,000 in Two Days, Gold Prices Also Slip, Know Today’s Latest Rates

Along with silver, gold prices also saw a decline today. Gold was seen trading around Rs 1,37,951 per 10 grams today. Whereas on January 31, the price of gold was Rs 1,49,075 per 10 grams. In this way, gold also saw a decline of Rs 11,124 per 10 grams in two days. Experts say that investors are distancing themselves from safe-haven assets like gold due to indications of a hawkish monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve and an increase in global risk appetite. This has led to continuous selling pressure on gold.