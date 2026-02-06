Gold-Silver Prices: Record Drop Continues Amidst Wedding Season, Prices Fall Daily

Gold and silver prices have been declining daily in India for the past few days. In such a situation, it is natural to wonder about the reasons behind this. The main reasons are the strengthening of the US dollar globally and the cautious stance of the US Federal Reserve on interest rate cuts, which has reduced the demand for safe investments. A decrease in geopolitical tensions, significant profit booking after record highs, additional margin requirements on the Multi-Commodity Exchange, and forced selling of leveraged positions are also contributing to the fall in gold and silver. However, this decline is considered temporary.