1 February 2026,

Sunday

Business

Commercial LPG cylinders rise by Rs 50 from today, inflation concerns grow

Commercial LPG gas cylinders have become ₹50 more expensive. Know the new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 01, 2026

LPG cylinders

LPG cylinder. Patrika file photo

Inflation has delivered a significant blow just before the presentation of the Union Budget. Commercial LPG gas cylinder prices have seen an increase for the second consecutive month. Consumers will now have to pay ₹50 more for a commercial gas cylinder. Previously available for ₹1691.50 in Delhi, the 19 kg LPG commercial gas cylinder now costs ₹1740.50 after a ₹50 hike. In Kolkata, the cylinder is priced at ₹1844.50. In Mumbai, the price has risen from ₹1642.50 to ₹1692.

Domestic Gas Cylinder Prices Remain Unchanged

However, there has been no increase in the prices of domestic gas cylinders for now. Data indicates that domestic gas cylinder prices have remained constant since April 2025.

In Delhi, a 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder is available for ₹853. In Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, the price is ₹850.50. In Patna, the capital of Bihar, a domestic gas cylinder costs ₹951, while in Mumbai, the price remains ₹852.50.

It is worth noting that on the day of the previous budget, February 1, 2025, there was a minor relief in the prices of LPG commercial gas cylinders. However, this relief was nominal. At that time, commercial gas cylinder prices were reduced by ₹6.50, while domestic gas cylinder prices remained unchanged.

Published on:

01 Feb 2026 09:17 am

