Commercial LPG cylinders rise by Rs 50 from today, inflation concerns grow

LPG cylinder. Patrika file photo
Inflation has delivered a significant blow just before the presentation of the Union Budget. Commercial LPG gas cylinder prices have seen an increase for the second consecutive month. Consumers will now have to pay ₹50 more for a commercial gas cylinder. Previously available for ₹1691.50 in Delhi, the 19 kg LPG commercial gas cylinder now costs ₹1740.50 after a ₹50 hike. In Kolkata, the cylinder is priced at ₹1844.50. In Mumbai, the price has risen from ₹1642.50 to ₹1692.
However, there has been no increase in the prices of domestic gas cylinders for now. Data indicates that domestic gas cylinder prices have remained constant since April 2025.
In Delhi, a 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder is available for ₹853. In Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, the price is ₹850.50. In Patna, the capital of Bihar, a domestic gas cylinder costs ₹951, while in Mumbai, the price remains ₹852.50.
It is worth noting that on the day of the previous budget, February 1, 2025, there was a minor relief in the prices of LPG commercial gas cylinders. However, this relief was nominal. At that time, commercial gas cylinder prices were reduced by ₹6.50, while domestic gas cylinder prices remained unchanged.
