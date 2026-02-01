Commercial LPG cylinders rise by Rs 50 from today, inflation concerns grow

Inflation has delivered a significant blow just before the presentation of the Union Budget. Commercial LPG gas cylinder prices have seen an increase for the second consecutive month. Consumers will now have to pay ₹50 more for a commercial gas cylinder. Previously available for ₹1691.50 in Delhi, the 19 kg LPG commercial gas cylinder now costs ₹1740.50 after a ₹50 hike. In Kolkata, the cylinder is priced at ₹1844.50. In Mumbai, the price has risen from ₹1642.50 to ₹1692.