Budget 2026: Will the stock market rally after this budget?

Looking at data from the last 15 budget cycles, the report clarifies that the Sensex and Nifty have often seen a decline of 3 per cent or more about a month before the budget. February 2014, February 2016, and February 2021 are examples when the market witnessed a pre-budget correction. However, on all these occasions, the market showed a positive trend after the budget was presented. According to the data, in the periods of one week, one month, and three months after the budget, the main indices have mostly delivered positive returns. This indicates that the pre-budget decline often becomes an opportunity for investors.