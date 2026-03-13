13 March 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Crude Oil Price: Waiver to Buy Russian Oil Lowers Crude Prices — Check Latest Rates

Crude Oil Prices Today: After giving the US permission to buy Russian oil, other countries have now also been given exemptions.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 13, 2026

Russian oil

Amidst rising tensions in the Middle East, the United States has granted a temporary exemption to all countries for purchasing Russian oil. The ongoing 14-day conflict has had the most significant impact on the global energy market, with crude oil prices soaring to $120 per barrel.

In light of this, the US Treasury Department has provided a 30-day exemption for all countries to purchase Russian oil, aiming to curb the escalating prices. Following this decision, the oil market has witnessed a slight decline.

Crude Oil Prices in the Market

This morning at 7:15 AM, Brent crude was trading at $99.99 per barrel, marking a 0.47 per cent decrease, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell by 0.67 per cent to $95.09 per barrel.

Special Condition for Purchasing Oil

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tweeted that this crucial decision was made to maintain a stable global supply, considering the current state of the oil market. Under this decision, other countries can now purchase Russian oil stranded at sea. This will not provide significant financial benefit to Russia, as its primary revenue comes from taxes imposed at the point of extraction.

Previously, the US had permitted India to purchase Russian oil loaded on ships from March 5. This decision provided temporary relief to global supply concerns.

US Economy to Benefit

According to Bessent, the current temporary surge in oil prices is a short-term and transient hurdle. Due to Trump's pro-energy policies, oil and gas production in the US has reached record levels, which will benefit the American economy in the future.

Why Has China's market been the least affected?

The surge in oil prices due to the conflict puts significant pressure on the economies and stock markets of oil-importing countries. However, this time, China, the world's largest crude oil importer, appears resilient. Observing Asian markets since February 27, South Korea's market has seen a decline of approximately 10 per cent, while the Indian market has recorded a fall of 6.45 per cent. China's market, however, has experienced the lowest decline at just 0.49 per cent.

The fall in China's stock market since the conflict began is considerably less compared to other major markets. The Chinese currency, the Yuan, has also remained stable, and there has been no change in government bond yields. Experts have stated that investments in clean energy and EVs in previous years have significantly reduced China's dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Share the news:

Published on:

13 Mar 2026 11:25 am

News / Business / Crude Oil Price: Waiver to Buy Russian Oil Lowers Crude Prices — Check Latest Rates

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Jewellery Becomes Cheaper as Prices Fall Again, While Silver Sees a Sharp Decline

Gold Silver Price Today
Business

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Prices Tumble, Heavy Decline Continues in Silver, Know the Latest Rates

gold-silver price
Business

Trump's Statement Triggers Steep Drop in Crude Oil Prices, Prices Fall by 10%

Crude Oil Crisis
Business

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Today Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Gold Silver Price
Business

Gold and Silver Prices Surge After Holi, Driven by Middle East Conflict

MCX Gold Silver Prices
Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.