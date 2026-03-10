Trump's Statement Triggers Steep Drop in Crude Oil Prices, Prices Fall by 10%

Crude oil prices. (PC: AI)
Crude Oil Prices Drop: Oil prices saw a 10 per cent drop on Tuesday morning. This fall in the market came after a statement from US President Trump. In fact, on Monday, while speaking to the media, Trump stated that America would lift sanctions on oil. He also gave indications of an imminent end to the war. Trump's statement eased market concerns and attempted to temper the surge in oil prices.
At 8:15 AM, the April Brent contract was trading at $89.36 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, a decrease of approximately 10 per cent from the previous closing price. Concurrently, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) was $85.79 per barrel.
On Monday, Brent crude prices had seen a significant surge, reaching their highest level since July 2022 at $119 per barrel. Following this, Trump's statement led to a decline in crude oil prices.
On the social media platform Truth Social, Trump warned Iran that if it attempts to disrupt oil supply by closing the Strait of Hormuz, the US would launch its most severe attack to date. He also stated that he did not believe the conflict would end this week, but that efforts were being made to reduce oil prices.
On Monday, in the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that protecting the interests of Indian consumers is the highest priority for the Indian government. India imports 90 percent of its oil requirements. Therefore, crude oil prices directly affect the Indian market. According to estimates, even if a $1 per barrel price increase persists throughout the year, India's annual import bill would rise by approximately ₹16,000 crore.
Amidst the conflict, Iraq has reduced its daily production by 1.3 million barrels. Iraq has stated that it lacks storage capacity. After prices reached $119 per barrel on Monday, the G7 countries indicated that efforts could be made to reduce oil prices, but they did not make any decisions regarding the release of oil reserves.
