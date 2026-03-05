Gold and Silver Prices Surge After Holi, Driven by Middle East Conflict

Gold Silver Prices Today: Gold prices are witnessing a surge today, Thursday. Gold traded in the green on the domestic futures market. In early trade, the price of gold on the MCX exchange was trading at ₹1,62,376 per 10 grams, up 0.53 per cent or ₹851. Gold has seen a continuous surge due to the war in the Middle East. Investors are pulling money out of risky markets and investing in safe-haven assets like gold.