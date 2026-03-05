Gold and Silver Prices Surge After Holi, Driven by Middle East Conflict

Gold-Silver prices have seen an increase (PC: AI)
Gold Silver Prices Today: Gold prices are witnessing a surge today, Thursday. Gold traded in the green on the domestic futures market. In early trade, the price of gold on the MCX exchange was trading at ₹1,62,376 per 10 grams, up 0.53 per cent or ₹851. Gold has seen a continuous surge due to the war in the Middle East. Investors are pulling money out of risky markets and investing in safe-haven assets like gold.
Along with gold, silver prices are also seeing a significant surge. Silver also traded in the green on the domestic futures market. In early trade, the price of silver on the MCX was trading at ₹2,70,950 per kilogram, up 2.03 per cent or ₹5,390.
Global gold prices are also witnessing a considerable surge today. On COMEX, the price of gold was trading at $5,193.90 per ounce, up 1.15 per cent or $59.20. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was trading at $5,183.85 per ounce, up 0.85 per cent or $43.49.
Along with gold, global silver prices are also seeing a significant surge. On Thursday morning, the price of gold on COMEX was trading at $85.16 per ounce, up 1.84 per cent or $1.97. Meanwhile, Silver Spot was trading at $85.04 per ounce, up 1.79 per cent or $1.50.
