Gold and Silver Prices Surge After Holi, Driven by Middle East Conflict

MCX Gold Silver Prices: The rise in gold and silver prices is showing no signs of stopping. Investors are continuously buying gold due to the war situation in the Middle East.

Patrika Desk

Mar 05, 2026

MCX Gold Silver Prices

Gold-Silver prices have seen an increase (PC: AI)

Gold Silver Prices Today: Gold prices are witnessing a surge today, Thursday. Gold traded in the green on the domestic futures market. In early trade, the price of gold on the MCX exchange was trading at ₹1,62,376 per 10 grams, up 0.53 per cent or ₹851. Gold has seen a continuous surge due to the war in the Middle East. Investors are pulling money out of risky markets and investing in safe-haven assets like gold.

Significant Jump in Silver Prices

Along with gold, silver prices are also seeing a significant surge. Silver also traded in the green on the domestic futures market. In early trade, the price of silver on the MCX was trading at ₹2,70,950 per kilogram, up 2.03 per cent or ₹5,390.

Global Gold Prices

Global gold prices are also witnessing a considerable surge today. On COMEX, the price of gold was trading at $5,193.90 per ounce, up 1.15 per cent or $59.20. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was trading at $5,183.85 per ounce, up 0.85 per cent or $43.49.

Global Silver Prices

Along with gold, global silver prices are also seeing a significant surge. On Thursday morning, the price of gold on COMEX was trading at $85.16 per ounce, up 1.84 per cent or $1.97. Meanwhile, Silver Spot was trading at $85.04 per ounce, up 1.79 per cent or $1.50.

News / Business / Gold and Silver Prices Surge After Holi, Driven by Middle East Conflict

Jaipur Gold-Silver Rate Today: Gold and Silver Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates Before Buying

Gold-Silver Price
Jaipur

Kota Gold-Silver Price: Gold Becomes Cheaper, Silver Stable; Know Latest Rates Before Buying

Gold-Silver Price
Kota

Will EPF Interest Rate Increase? Big Decision After 11 Days

EPFO for financial year 2026
Business

Kota Gold-Silver Price: Significant Drop in Gold and Silver, 24 Carat Gold at 158300, Know Latest Silver Rates

gold and silver bars
Kota

Ishan Kishan Net Worth: Indian star who made Pakistan sweat loves luxury cars

ishan kishan networth india vs pakistan t20 world cup 2026
Business
