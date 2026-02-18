Will EPF Interest Rate Increase? Big Decision After 11 Days

What will be the interest rate on PF in 2026? (Photo: AI-generated)
Important news related to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has come to light. The announcement of whether the interest rate on PF accounts will increase or remain the same for the financial year 2026 is expected in just 11 days.
According to information, the final decision on the interest rate may be taken in the Central Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for March 2.
Currently, employees are receiving interest at the rate of 8.25 per cent on their PF deposits. The question now is whether this rate will be retained or changed.
Currently, PF account holders are receiving 8.25 per cent interest. It is expected that the interest rate may be kept at the same level this time as well. If this happens, it will be the third consecutive year without any change in the interest rate.
Sources indicate that despite market fluctuations, EPFO has attempted to provide stable returns. This is why keeping the interest rate stable is considered a safe option. However, the final decision will be clear only after the meeting.
The final approval on the PF interest rate will be given at the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting. This board will be chaired by the Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya. Several facilities related to PF were discussed for simplification in the previous meeting. This time, issues such as speeding up digital processes, simplifying claim settlement, and website upgrades may also be discussed. However, the official agenda has not yet been made public.
EPFO manages a fund of approximately ₹28 lakh crore. A large portion of this amount is invested in government securities. Additionally, a part is also invested in the equity market through debt instruments and exchange-traded funds. This balanced investment strategy helps in keeping the interest rate stable. Experts believe that if market conditions remain normal, the current interest rate can be continued.
