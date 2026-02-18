Will EPF Interest Rate Increase? Big Decision After 11 Days

The final approval on the PF interest rate will be given at the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting. This board will be chaired by the Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya. Several facilities related to PF were discussed for simplification in the previous meeting. This time, issues such as speeding up digital processes, simplifying claim settlement, and website upgrades may also be discussed. However, the official agenda has not yet been made public.