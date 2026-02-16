Ishan Kishan Net Worth: Indian star who made Pakistan sweat loves luxury cars

Ishan Kishan rapidly gained recognition from domestic cricket to the international level. His demand in the IPL has consistently increased. In 2016, he was bought by Gujarat Lions, after which Mumbai Indians included him in their team. In recent seasons, his price has been over ₹11 crore. The annual retainer fee and match fees received from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are also an important part of his earnings. His total annual income from all three formats and the IPL reaches crores, which has rapidly increased his net worth.