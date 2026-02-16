16 February 2026,

Monday

Ishan Kishan Net Worth: Indian star who made Pakistan sweat loves luxury cars

Ishan Kishan Networth: Ishan Kishan's estimated net worth is around ₹63 crore. IPL fees, BCCI contracts, and brand endorsements are his main sources of income. A lover of luxury cars and expensive watches, Ishan has become a youth icon.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Feb 16, 2026

ishan kishan networth india vs pakistan t20 world cup 2026

Ishan Kishan’s estimated net worth stands at around ₹63 crore. (PC: IANS)

Ishan Kishan Networth: The high-voltage T20 match between India and Pakistan (India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026) has given new recognition to many young players. One such name is Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, who has won the hearts of fans with his aggressive batting. After a stellar performance, his net worth and luxurious lifestyle are now also a topic of discussion. According to reports, Ishan Kishan's total assets are estimated to be around ₹63 crore, with cricket fees, IPL contracts, and brand endorsements playing a significant role.

Earnings from IPL and International Cricket

Ishan Kishan rapidly gained recognition from domestic cricket to the international level. His demand in the IPL has consistently increased. In 2016, he was bought by Gujarat Lions, after which Mumbai Indians included him in their team. In recent seasons, his price has been over ₹11 crore. The annual retainer fee and match fees received from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are also an important part of his earnings. His total annual income from all three formats and the IPL reaches crores, which has rapidly increased his net worth.

Brand Endorsements and Digital Popularity

Apart from cricket, Ishan Kishan is associated with many big brands. He undertakes promotional campaigns for sports and lifestyle companies. According to reports, he has been associated with brands like Dream11, SG Sports, Skechers, and Oppo. He also has a strong fan following on social media, which generates extra income from digital promotions. He also earns a substantial amount through brand posts on Instagram and other platforms. His youthful image and aggressive playing style make him a popular face in the market.

Luxury Cars, Watches, and Homes

Ishan Kishan has a fondness for luxury cars and a stylish lifestyle. His car collection is said to include expensive vehicles like Mercedes-Benz, Ford Mustang, and BMW. Besides this, he is also fond of expensive watches, with brands like Rolex and Franck Muller being mentioned. He is also reported to own property in Patna and other cities. A magnificent home, modern interiors, and a premium fitness routine are part of his lifestyle. Along with cricket, he also pays special attention to fitness and fashion.

