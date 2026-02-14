14 February 2026,

Saturday

Business

Indian businessman wins Rs 9 crore jackpot after buying lottery tickets for 25 years

An Indian businessman residing in Dubai, Rajan Lal, has won $1 million (approximately ₹9 crore) in a lottery after consistently buying tickets for 25 years.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 14, 2026

rajan lall

Rajan Lal won nearly ₹9 crore in a lottery. (PC: X/@LetsXOtt)

An Indian-origin industrialist living in Dubai has finally seen his luck turn after 25 years. He had been participating in lucky draws consistently for the past two and a half decades, but each time he was met with disappointment. Now, he has won the jackpot of 1 million dollars, approximately 9 crore rupees, in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw.

Who is the Winner?

The winner of the draw is Dubai-based Indian businessman and film producer Rajan Lal, who recently celebrated his 79th birthday. This big win, received just a few days after his birthday, has filled his family and friends with joy. He says this is the best birthday gift for him.

Currently, he has not decided how he will use the prize money. However, he is more excited about watching the upcoming India vs. Pakistan cricket match at the moment.

In Which Lottery Was the Money Won?

The Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw was held at Dubai International Airport. Rajan Lal had purchased ticket number 3099 under series 535. He bought this ticket from Concourse D on January 30. His habit of buying a ticket every year for a long time has finally paid off.

There was another winner in this draw, who is of Austrian origin and lives in Portugal. He also received a prize of 1 million dollars. The draw was made even more special this time as it was organised as a special celebration on the occasion of Chinese New Year.

Luck Changed After 79th Birthday

Rajan Lal described this win as the most special birthday gift of his life. He said that he has faced serious health challenges such as cancer, three heart attacks, and heart failure. In such a situation, this victory holds emotional significance for him. He mentioned that when he received the news of his win, he was in Saudi Arabia. Initially, he could not believe it.

The Fruit of 25 Years of Effort and Patience

Rajan Lal had been buying one ticket every year for the past 25 years. He had jokingly told his friends many times that perhaps he would never win. But he did not give up hope. This win is considered the result of his patience and consistency.

He moved from Mumbai to Dubai in the 1990s. In the initial days, he faced financial and professional challenges. He restarted with garment trading and gradually rebuilt his career.

Published on:

14 Feb 2026 11:13 am

News / Business / Indian businessman wins Rs 9 crore jackpot after buying lottery tickets for 25 years

