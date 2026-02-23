Jaipur Gold-Silver Rate Today: Gold and Silver Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates Before Buying

Gold-Silver Price: In the capital city of Jaipur, a slight fluctuation was observed in the prices of gold and silver today. Silver became cheaper by ₹100 per kilogram, and a minor decrease was also recorded in gold prices. Both buyers and investors are keeping a close watch on the rates in the bullion market.
Silver: ₹2,74,900 per kilogram (a decrease of ₹100)
24 Carat Gold: ₹15,942 per gram (a decrease of ₹1)
22 Carat Gold: ₹14,614 per gram (a decrease of ₹1)
18 Carat Gold: ₹11,960 per gram (a decrease of ₹1)
The demand for gold in Jaipur has always been strong. Prices here generally follow the trends in the international market.
Previously, silver was not considered a major investment option in Jaipur, but it is now rapidly emerging as a tradable commodity. With easy access to the internet and digital platforms, people are tracking daily prices to make investment decisions. According to market experts, fluctuations in gold and silver prices may continue in the coming days based on global cues.
