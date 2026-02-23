23 February 2026,

Monday

Jaipur

Jaipur Gold-Silver Rate Today: Gold and Silver Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates Before Buying

Latest Gold-Silver Rate Update: Today, both gold and silver prices recorded a slight decline. Silver became cheaper by ₹100 per kg, while gold prices saw a minor softening. Investors and buyers in the bullion market are keeping an eye on the latest rates.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 23, 2026

Gold-Silver Price

Gold-Silver Price: In the capital city of Jaipur, a slight fluctuation was observed in the prices of gold and silver today. Silver became cheaper by ₹100 per kilogram, and a minor decrease was also recorded in gold prices. Both buyers and investors are keeping a close watch on the rates in the bullion market.

Silver Prices Drop by ₹100

Silver: ₹2,74,900 per kilogram (a decrease of ₹100)

Here are the Latest Gold Prices

24 Carat Gold: ₹15,942 per gram (a decrease of ₹1)
22 Carat Gold: ₹14,614 per gram (a decrease of ₹1)
18 Carat Gold: ₹11,960 per gram (a decrease of ₹1)

The demand for gold in Jaipur has always been strong. Prices here generally follow the trends in the international market.

Previously, silver was not considered a major investment option in Jaipur, but it is now rapidly emerging as a tradable commodity. With easy access to the internet and digital platforms, people are tracking daily prices to make investment decisions. According to market experts, fluctuations in gold and silver prices may continue in the coming days based on global cues.

Published on:

23 Feb 2026 11:21 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur Gold-Silver Rate Today: Gold and Silver Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates Before Buying

