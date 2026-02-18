18 February 2026,

Wednesday

Jaipur

IMD issues orange alert for hailstorm in Jaipur, Alwar, and Dausa districts within the next 180 minutes

Orange alert: Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa and surrounding districts have been issued a warning for heavy rain with hailstorms. This warning was issued at 2:30 PM. According to this warning, there is a possibility of heavy rain for the next three hours.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 18, 2026

Jaipur: The weather in Rajasthan has taken a sudden turn. The Meteorological Centre Jaipur of the India Meteorological Department issued an immediate warning on February 18, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and rain in several districts. The department has implemented Orange and Yellow alerts for the next few hours.

A warning of heavy rain with hailstorms has been issued for Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa, and surrounding districts. This warning was issued at 2:30 PM. According to this warning, heavy rain is expected for the next three hours.

Under the Orange Alert, light to moderate rain with strong winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour can be expected in Jaipur, Jaipur City, Alwar, Dausa districts, and surrounding areas. Hailstorms are also anticipated in some places. Meanwhile, districts under the Yellow Alert are likely to experience light rain with thunderstorms and winds blowing at a speed of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour.

The Meteorological Department has advised people to remain alert and avoid standing in open fields or under trees. An appeal has been made to take shelter in safe places during lightning and to switch off electronic devices. Farmers have also been instructed to take measures to protect their crops.

Weather changes are expected to continue for the next few hours, and citizens are advised to stay updated.

Published on:

18 Feb 2026 03:52 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / IMD issues orange alert for hailstorm in Jaipur, Alwar, and Dausa districts within the next 180 minutes

