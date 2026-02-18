IMD issues orange alert for hailstorm in Jaipur, Alwar, and Dausa districts within the next 180 minutes

Under the Orange Alert, light to moderate rain with strong winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour can be expected in Jaipur, Jaipur City, Alwar, Dausa districts, and surrounding areas. Hailstorms are also anticipated in some places. Meanwhile, districts under the Yellow Alert are likely to experience light rain with thunderstorms and winds blowing at a speed of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour.