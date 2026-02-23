23 February 2026,

Monday

Crime

Jaipur Police Bust International Online Betting Ring with UAE and Nepal Links; Five Arrested

Jaipur West Police have busted an international online betting racket under the Vajra Prahar 2.0 campaign, arresting five accused. The syndicate allegedly operated through encrypted platforms with links to the UAE and Nepal. Police seized laptops, 11 mobile phones, ATM and credit cards, and ₹83,000 in cash during the crackdown.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 23, 2026

Jaipur Online Betting Racket Busted Laptops SIM Cards Seized UAE-Nepal Links 5 Arrested

vajra-prahar-2-online-betting-bust-jaipur-west-police

Jaipur: Under the Vajra Prahar 2.0 campaign being conducted by the Police Headquarters, the Jaipur West District Police have busted an international online gaming betting module and arrested five accused. A case has been registered at the Chitrakoot police station. The foreign connection in the case is being investigated.

DCP (West) Hanuman Prasad Meena stated that the arrested accused include Anoop Pareek (22) resident of Parbatsar Nagaur, Abdul Karim (25) resident of Badi Khatu Nagaur, Siddharth Pareek (22) resident of Sujangarh Churu, Shravan Kumar (25) resident of Degana Nagaur, and Sunil Kumar (26) resident of Khatu Nagaur.

Betting Conducted Through Encrypted Channels

ACP (Vaishali Nagar) Anil Sharma informed that the cyber team took action as part of a special campaign against cybercrimes, based on technical surveillance, digital forensic analysis, and in-depth investigation of financial transactions.

The investigation revealed that the gang was operating a betting business through online platforms and encrypted channels. Police recovered one laptop, 11 mobile phones, 9 passbooks, 2 SIM cards, 12 ATM cards, 3 credit cards, and ₹83,000 from the accused's possession.

Links to UAE and Nepal

A preliminary investigation has found links between the network and the United Arab Emirates and Nepal. According to the police, the gang was transacting illegal funds internationally. In view of the foreign connection, coordination is being established with the concerned central agency 14C.

This is to ascertain the other members of the network and the financial flow. Police are investigating the matter. Constable Roshan Kumar and Poornamal (Cyber Cell) played a key role in this entire operation.

Published on:

23 Feb 2026 08:40 am

News / Crime / Jaipur Police Bust International Online Betting Ring with UAE and Nepal Links; Five Arrested

