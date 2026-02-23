Jaipur Police Bust International Online Betting Ring with UAE and Nepal Links; Five Arrested

vajra-prahar-2-online-betting-bust-jaipur-west-police
Jaipur: Under the Vajra Prahar 2.0 campaign being conducted by the Police Headquarters, the Jaipur West District Police have busted an international online gaming betting module and arrested five accused. A case has been registered at the Chitrakoot police station. The foreign connection in the case is being investigated.
DCP (West) Hanuman Prasad Meena stated that the arrested accused include Anoop Pareek (22) resident of Parbatsar Nagaur, Abdul Karim (25) resident of Badi Khatu Nagaur, Siddharth Pareek (22) resident of Sujangarh Churu, Shravan Kumar (25) resident of Degana Nagaur, and Sunil Kumar (26) resident of Khatu Nagaur.
ACP (Vaishali Nagar) Anil Sharma informed that the cyber team took action as part of a special campaign against cybercrimes, based on technical surveillance, digital forensic analysis, and in-depth investigation of financial transactions.
The investigation revealed that the gang was operating a betting business through online platforms and encrypted channels. Police recovered one laptop, 11 mobile phones, 9 passbooks, 2 SIM cards, 12 ATM cards, 3 credit cards, and ₹83,000 from the accused's possession.
A preliminary investigation has found links between the network and the United Arab Emirates and Nepal. According to the police, the gang was transacting illegal funds internationally. In view of the foreign connection, coordination is being established with the concerned central agency 14C.
This is to ascertain the other members of the network and the financial flow. Police are investigating the matter. Constable Roshan Kumar and Poornamal (Cyber Cell) played a key role in this entire operation.
Big NewsView All
Crime
Trending