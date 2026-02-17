17 February 2026,

Tuesday

Gwalior

Are You Eating Husks and Sawdust in Your Spices? Major Adulteration Racket Exposed in MP

Gwalior News: Food Safety team uncovers spice adulteration at a grinding mill. Coriander found mixed with husk and sawdust. Authorities seal the centre.

less than 1 minute read

Gwalior

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Feb 17, 2026

Gwalior News

Major adulteration racket exposed (Photo Source- Patrika)

Gwalior News: The Food Safety Department conducted a surprise raid on a spice grinding mill on Hospital Road, uncovering a major food adulteration racket.

Authorities said that despite ongoing action against adulterators, the practice of mixing harmful substances in food continues, putting public health at risk.

Kalli Shah was found grinding coriander spices at the spot, but what came to light during the inspection shocked the raiding team as well. Whole turmeric, whole red chillies, whole coriander, and ready-made coriander powder and garam masala powder were found stored in the premises, along with husk (bran) and sawdust.

The investigation revealed that husk and sawdust were being used to adulterate coriander powder. Coriander was being sold here by mixing husk and sawdust. During questioning, Kalli Shah stated that he conducts his spice business in rented premises.

Team Seals the Mill

Food Safety Officer Satish Kumar Sharma collected samples of garam masala powder, coriander powder, bran, sawdust, and whole coriander for testing.

Additionally, approximately 30 kg of garam masala, 40 kg of coriander powder, 30 kg of bran, 40 kg of sawdust, and 50 kg of whole coriander were seized.

The estimated value of the seized material has been stated to be ₹30,700. Currently, after irregularities were found in the investigation, the team immediately shut down the spice business. The grinding centre has also been sealed. Action has also been taken to suspend the food registration.

Published on:

17 Feb 2026 11:15 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Gwalior / Are You Eating Husks and Sawdust in Your Spices? Major Adulteration Racket Exposed in MP

