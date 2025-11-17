Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Gwalior

Gwalior Road Accident: Five Friends Returning from Birthday Party Die in High-Speed Collision with Sand-Laden Tractor Trolley

Gwalior Road Accident: Five youths returning home from a birthday party were killed in a horrific collision between their high-speed car and a tractor-trolley laden with sand. The airbags deployed, but all five friends died on the spot. Now, the families have accused the sand mafia of being responsible.

2 min read


Gwalior

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 17, 2025

Gwalior road accident: five friends returning from a birthday party die in tragic crash

Gwalior Road Accident: Five youths died in a horrific accident. The accident occurred on the Gwalior-Jhansi highway early on Sunday morning. The car in which five youths were returning home from a birthday party collided with a sand-laden tractor-trolley from behind. The car was mangled after the collision.

The accident was so severe that the trolley spun and overturned onto the car after the impact. All five friends, Prince alias Kshitij (23) son of Umesh Singh Rajawat, Deendayal Nagar, Aditya Jadon (22) son of Shivpratap Singh, Kaushal Singh Bhadauria (23) son of Krishnapal Singh, Shathabdipuram, Abhimanyu (20) son of Lokendra Singh Tomar, Golamandi, and Shivam Purohit (23) son of Rakesh Purohit, Adityapuram (all residents of Gwalior), died due to being crushed under the sand and trapped in the car.

The bodies were extracted by cutting the car with a gas cutter. The police have apprehended the trolley owner, while the tractor driver is absconding. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident (Gwalior Road Accident) was caused by the car's high speed and the driver dozing off.

Relatives' Allegation - Sand Mafia Responsible

The relatives of the deceased blamed the illegal sand trade on the highway for the incident. They stated that an illegal sand market operates on the highway. Tractors and trolleys without number plates and reflectors ply throughout the night. The trolley involved in the accident (Gwalior Road Accident) was also of this type. It was not visible in the fog. The trolley that the car collided with also had no number plate or reflectors. It was not visible in the light fog.

Car Was Speeding

CCTV footage revealed that the car was speeding. The group of friends partied late into the night. It is suspected that the car driver and all the occupants dozed off in the morning. This is why the car driver could not see the tractor-trolley ahead, leading to the accident.

– Dharmendra Singh Yadav, SSP Gwalior






