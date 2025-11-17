Gwalior Road Accident: Five Friends Returning from Birthday Party Die in High-Speed Collision with Sand-Laden Tractor Trolley

The relatives of the deceased blamed the illegal sand trade on the highway for the incident. They stated that an illegal sand market operates on the highway. Tractors and trolleys without number plates and reflectors ply throughout the night. The trolley involved in the accident (Gwalior Road Accident) was also of this type. It was not visible in the fog. The trolley that the car collided with also had no number plate or reflectors. It was not visible in the light fog.